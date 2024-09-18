Rollblock Continues To Pass Key Milestones as Momentum Snowballs; Polygon and Aptos Face Struggles

Rollblock’s surge continues undeterred, while majors are still stalling amid the turbulent market climate. The community-backed crypto igaming is about to surpass the $3.5 million mark in the ongoing presale as more than 15,000 investors have rallied under the Rollblock banner. Meanwhile, Polygon and Aptos are threatening a potentially dramatic support breach.

Polygon’s Rebrand To POL Is Complete, But It’s Not Helping Price Action

Polygon’s transition from MATIC to POL was relatively smooth from a technical standpoint. With both Binance and Coinbase listing the new token, a 15% rally followed for Polygon. However, this quickly turned into a sell-the-news type of event. Massive sell-offs caused a rejection at the $0.42 mark, and Polygon retraced to range lows.

Polygon is experiencing a steep 4.9% intraday decrease and is currently sitting at $0.37. The $0.36 level represents a key support zone for Polygon, and if it were to give in, negative price discovery could start as bulls are failing to prevent a reversal.

Aptos Continues To Range, Despite Important Announcements And Praise From Key Crypto Figures

Aptos has been moving in a predictable channel for months, fluctuating between $5 and $7. Analysts aren’t holding their breath regarding a reversal for Aptos, as price indicators are anything but bullish. Aptos is moving below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling a further bearish continuation.

Just a few hours ago, Aptos finalized a key partnership with Hedera and Ripple, the MiCa Crypto Alliance. The goal of this initiative is to assist crypto firms in navigating the intricacies of EU regulations. Moreover, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes has praised Aptos as a solution to the many shortcomings of the TradFi sector, hinting that it could one day surpass Solana as a Layer 1 platform.

Rollblock To Lead Crypto iGaming In 2025 Could It Hit $1 Soon?

DeFi igaming Rollblock is a newcomer in the online igaming industry and in a short amount of time, it’s captured significant attention. Rollblock tackles head-on all the issues plaguing the online igaming sphere: lack of transparency, security, and trust.

To do this, Rollblock leverages blockchain technology, which ensures quick, tamper-proof transactions that are both immutable and easily traceable.

The platform boasts a rich gaming catalog with over 7000 titles to choose from. No KYC is required to join, as players can immediately sign up just by connecting their crypto wallet or email.

Rollblock’s groundbreaking revenue-sharing model offers a higher APY than some of the most popular DeFi protocols. Here’s how it works.

Rollblock reinvests up to 30% of the weekly profits to purchase RBLK tokens on the open market. Half of the amount will be burned, reducing the total supply and priming the token for sustained growth. The rest will be distributed to holders who stake the RBLK on the platform.

With RBLK selling for just $0.026, analysts expect a legendary 100x multiplier as the igaming narrative ramps up and listings on major exchanges are finalized. This means that there has never been a better time to get involved, as the price is the lowest it will ever be!

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io