Rocket Lab Establishes Synspective Satellite

Rocket Lab has established a synspective satellite, celebrating a 60 percent surge in launches.

The space company has launched 16 missions in 2024.

Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a global leader in launch services and space systems, on Sunday announced that it has successfully completed the company’s 16th launch for the year, establishing a satellite for Japanese Earth-observation constellation operator Synspective.

Rocket Lab said that it first launched for Synspective in Dec 2020 and has been the sole launch provider for Synspective’s constellation to date.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said, “Mission success once again for Synspective, capping off our busiest launch year to date. We look forward to continuing to increase our launch cadence in the new year as we strengthen Electron’s position as the leading small rocket globally, and also enter the medium launch market with Neutron’s debut. In 2024 we launched missions for NASA, the NRO, deployed multiple missions for commercial constellation operators like Synspective, launched suborbital HASTE missions advancing hypersonic flight test capability, and to top it all off, we achieved a world first by launching two missions from two different hemispheres in less than 24 hours. Thank you and congratulations to the Rocket Lab team, our customers, and our mission partners for another stellar year.”

According to the report, the space company has launched 16 missions in 2024, better than the Company’s previous annual launch record of 10 missions, achieved in 2023 and representing a launch cadence increase of 60 percent year-on-year. Rocket Lab maintained a record of 100 percent mission success for all launches in 2024. The “Owl The Way” launch was Rocket Lab’s final scheduled launch for 2024 with the next Electron launch scheduled in Q1 2025.

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight-proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 200 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.