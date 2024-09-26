RKEY Unveils ORIGIN NFTs: Gateway to the RKEY Reward Programme

Powered by Truffle



In case you haven’t heard, RKEY will be minting 1 of 3 sets of ORIGIN on 30 September on Truffle

ORIGIN is a collection of unique digital assets with proof of ownership stored on the Solana blockchain. ORIGIN NFTs are leading the next wave of utility-focused projects, standing out in a crowded market of collectibles.

All is Shaped by Energy. This is RKEY Energy. THE ORIGIN.

Built to deliver real value beyond art, empowering holders with tangible benefits. Featured in publications, with amped social media presence.

ORIGIN NFT Collection Details:

– Total Supply: 3,400 NFTs

– Sets Available:

– Set 1: 2,000 NFTs, Mint Price: 0.35 SOL, 15% Cashback, 5% Royalty

– Set 2: 1,000 NFTs, Mint Price: 0.75 SOL, 25% Cashback, 5% Royalty

– Set 3: 400 NFTs, Mint Price: 1.5 SOL, 30% Cashback, 5% Royalty

“We’re excited to unveil ORIGIN NFTs as a new way to connect the community to the world of real estate investments through blockchain technology,” says Jacob, Project Manager at RKEY. “With ORIGIN, we’re not just offering NFTs; we’re creating a bridge between traditional investment methods and the new digital frontier, empowering users with unique benefits and a range of new opportunities.”

Enhanced Perks for All ORIGIN NFT Holders:

+ Cashback for Minters: Earn cashback on every mint.

+ Early Access to Real Estate Investments: Be the first to invest in our tokenized real estate assets

Exclusive Rewards for Full Collection Holders:

+ 50% Cashback on completing the full set

+ Growth Incentives: Airdrops when $RKEY reaches $0.01 for the first time

+ Gold Status: Unlock exclusive benefits for holding NFTs for 6 months+

+ Continuous Benefits: Ongoing rewards, updates, and special opportunities for ORIGIN holders

RKEY Operates in Beast Mode to Deliver Yield Platform on Solana

Building on its momentum, RKEY is selectively expanding its ecosystem, including the integration of ORIGIN NFTs. The project remains committed to offering its community unparalleled opportunities in the decentralized finance space.

By utilizing the high-performance Solana blockchain, we’re able to provide fast, secure, and liquid real estate investment opportunities,” adds Jacob. “With ORIGIN NFTs, we’re continuing to redefine the investment landscape and bring even more value to our growing community of over 40,000 crypto enthusiasts.”

Launching on September 30, these NFTs will be available in three distinct sets, each with its own benefits. Collectors can earn cashback, gain early access to tokenized real estate investments and enjoy exclusive perks within the RKEY ecosystem.

For more information, visit Mint page and stay connected on X and Telegram

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: RKEY

Contact Person: Jacob Bits | Project Manager

Email: business@rkey.rent

Website: rkey.rent

City/Country: Zürich, Switzerland

