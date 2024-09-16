Ripple (XRP) Stablecoin for Institutions, Cardano (ADA) Investors Flock To Viral New AI Trading Platform

Ripple (XRP) executive David Schwartz said that it is likely that the stablecoin, RippleUSD, will be only for institutions. Recently, the daily active addresses of Cardano (ADA) reached 52k, which is the highest in five months.

Meanwhile, IntelMarkets is an upcoming crypto trading giant that could transform crypto trading using Artificial Intelligence. The platform aims to allow investors to get access to advanced trading tools.

Ripple (XRP) Stablecoin Might Be for Institutions Only

In a new tweet, Ripple (XRP) Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz said the platform’s upcoming stablecoin, RippleUSD, might be only for institutional use.

Schwartz’s statement comes after Ripple XRP community member @KhaledElawadi asked whether it is possible for the stablecoin to be available only to institutions in a bid to shield it from such bad actors who wish to use it for money laundering.

In other news, the Ripple coin is showing downward movements on the weekly and monthly timeframes. Its market cap is consolidating between $28 billion and $36 billion.

In terms of future price movement, the Ripple price must cross the first major resistance at the 200-Day SMA ($0.54639). If this happens, the cryptocurrency could test the next resistance at the 50-Day SMA ($0.570917).

Cardano (ADA) Soars To 52K Active Daily Addresses

According to a recent report, the number of active daily addresses on the Cardano network has soared to a peak of 52,000. This is the highest number recorded in the past five months.

Analysts like CollinBrownXRP believe this activity might be the sign of a rebound for Cardano ADA. An increase in active addresses shows there are more people who are using the Cardano (ADA) network.

This high activity usually translates to increased demand, a factor that can cause the Cardano price to increase. In the meantime, the cryptocurrency’s price is consolidating between $0.3 and $0.4 on the monthly chart.

Its market value is around the $11 billion-$14.5 billion mark. Going forward, Cardano (ADA) has major resistance at the 50-Day SMA ($0.35879). Surpassing this level will determine its price movement in the coming weeks.

AI To Improve Trading With IntelMarkets

IntelMarkets (INTL) is among the few market players in the world that have decided to use artificial intelligence to build the best crypto trading platform where traders can maximize profit from trading. IntelMarkets has enhanced AI and machine learning technology that provides real-time data processing.

The trading platform also has a friendly user interface and a team of experts from top forms like MIT, OpenAI, and Renaissance Technologies. One of its latest trading instruments is Intelli-M trading bots. These bots evaluate data from over 100,000 sources to give traders real-time information to help them make better trading decisions.

Besides this, what has been said about trading and IntelMarkets, it is possible to mention that the company offers a high level of trading instruments, including 1000x leverage, real-time prices, and charts. These tools could make IntelMarkets the frontrunner in the perpetual futures market that sees over $100 billion in daily trade volumes.

It also possesses copy trading features which are good for traders who have no time to trade themselves but would wish to duplicate other traders and gain profits in the process at the same time. Because of these features IntelMarkets is steadily increasing in popularity in the cryptocurrency markets.

Why Are Cardano (ADA) Investors Rushing To IntelMarkets?

Experts argue that Intel Market’s integration of artificial intelligence and advanced trading tools in its operations gives it a high chance for adoption by investors. Besides, Cyberscope has cleared the trading platform, describing it as safe from hacking and other related attacks.

Analysts believe Intel Markets can be attractive for investors given its bullish presale performance and low entry price. INTL is currently priced at $0.009. They expect a gain of 1,100% in the coming weeks for early investors making it one of the best altcoins to buy.

