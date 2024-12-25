Ripple (XRP) and Fantom (FTM) Holders Turn to This ERC-20 Underdog For 100x Growth Potential

Ripple (XRP) and Fantom (FTM) holders had a field day over the past months as both projects experienced massive surges that saw their prices skyrocket. As the market entered a cool-off phase, many holders have started rotating capital into new, undervalued gems such as Rollblock (RBLK), which analysts tip as the next 100x play. What makes Rollblock so special and why is it poised for such incredible gains? Let’s find out!

Rollblock Enters The Online Gambling Space And Sets The Bar Higher Than Ever

While the vast majority of crypto casinos are basic platforms that use cryptocurrencies, Rollblock sets itself apart as it’s built from the ground up directly on the tried and tested Ethereum blockchain. This means that all typical inefficiencies caused by the lack of security and trust are immediately addressed, as every transaction is easily traceable and immutably recorded on the blockchain.

To further raise the bar, Rollblock has secured a license from Gaming Anjouan and its platform has been audited by SolidProof, adding another layer of credibility to its brand. Meanwhile, Rollblock’s platform is already operational and generating substantial revenue.

Over 35,000 have joined the Rollblock Web3 casino revolution and are already enjoying the vast 7,000-title catalog that offers something for everybody. From casino classics such as roulette and poker, to live games, to brand-new, AI-enhanced titles, Rollblock has it all. Moreover, the casino has recently unveiled a sports betting platform, allowing users to bet on their favorite sports, with provably fair odds.

Another star feature that has investors intrigued is the novel rev-share mechanism powered by the RBLK token. The casino will perform open-market buybacks of its native token on a weekly basis and 40% of these tokens will then be redistributed as staking rewards. The remaining 60% will be burned, ramping up deflationary pressure. This model not only will ensure sustainable growth and price stability but will also encourage long-term holding, allowing investors to benefit both from a passive income stream and token appreciation.

Ripple Is Still Ranging, But This Could Change Soon

Ripple (XRP) took the spotlight in November as it raked in over 400% gains in the span of a few weeks, topping out at $2.84. However, as investors began taking profits, the Ripple price began declining, this downward momentum was further exacerbated by the market-wide disruption sparked by Bitcoin sell-offs.

At the time of writing, Ripple trades at $2.23 following a modest 1% intraday increase. Meanwhile, whales are taking advantage of this dip and are bolstering their Ripple positions at discounted prices. Analyst Ali Martinez has shared some on-chain insights on X, highlighting increasing whale activity. He points out that over the last day, large wallets have scooped up over 40 million XRP tokens, underscoring a growing confidence in an imminent Ripple breakout.

Fantom Gives Mixed Signals As It Slips 4%

Fantom (FTM) got dangerously close to breaking below the $0.90 support level, but bulls managed to protect this crucial support. However, on the daily timeframe, Fantom is still down by 4%, bringing its total weekly losses to a substantial 33%. Currently, Fantom is selling for $0.93 as trading activity recorded a steep 55% increase with roughly $593 million worth of FTM traded across exchanges.

Earlier this month Fantom, rebranded as Sonic Labs after months of intensive testing. The Sonic Protocol is now live on the mainnet, offering high-speed transactions, up to 10,000 TPS, and seamless Ethereum connectivity. Fantom holders can now upgrade to S tokens at a 1:1 ratio. Although this overhaul significantly enhances the Fantom ecosystem, it failed to have a meaningful impact on Fantom’s price action as the market-wide turbulence continues to persist.

Don’t Miss Out On The Rollblock Presale

While Ripple and Fantom will likely conquer new peaks as the cycle unfolds, Rollblock could emerge as a dark horse in 2025 and outclass many of the top 20 majors in terms of returns.

Stage 9 of the presale is selling out fast. Demand is through the roof, and over $7.5 million has been raised in record time. Early buyers can purchase RBLK tokens at a discounted price of $0.043 and given all that Rollblock brings to the table, a $1 target feels like a certainty in 2025. Don’t miss out!

