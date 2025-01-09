The ongoing crypto market rally has seen Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, predict that XRP will jump significantly. Moreover, Garlinghouse believes the broader altcoin market will continue pumping. Meanwhile, RCO Finance (RCOF), an upcoming DeFi, altcoin has shocked the crypto-verse after performing exemplarily thus far into its presale.

Why does Ripple’s CEO believe XRP and RCO Finance will continue surging? Read on to find out!

Ripple CEO Predicts Massive Gains For XRP

Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Labs’s CEO, recently came out to point out that the Trump Effect on the crypto market will fuel a massive bull run. According to Garlinghouse, Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election brought optimism to the crypto industry.

This Ripple executive went on to highlight that XRP stands to surge substantially, seeing as the SEC under the outgoing Biden administration prevented XRP’s growth. Outlining the perks of the Trump effect, Garlinghouse said Ripple signed more US deals in the last six weeks of 2024 than the previous six months.

Garlinghouse’s sentiments come as XRP continues pumping. Over the past seven days, XRP has jumped by double digits. On December 31, XRP was changing hands at around $2.03. XRP gained traction the same day. By January 7, XRP had stabilized at around $2.44. This price means XRP has surged 19% in a week.

RCO Finance Becomes The Go-To Investment Platform For Most Investors

Despite Garlinghouse’s bullish prediction for XRP, Ripple investors are diversifying their portfolios to hedge against potential losses in case Ripple Labs loses its case against the SEC. Notably, investors are joining RCO Finance, an upcoming DeFi platform that runs on AI and blockchain technology.

Through its next-gen infrastructure, RCO Finance supports a range of trading tools. The leading tool in the RCO Finance ecosystem is an AI-powered robo advisor. This robo advisor has taken the crypto industry by storm because it uses machine learning and advanced algorithms, making it the only 100% AI-driven tool in the crypto space.

By leveraging AI, the robo advisor is able to analyze vast market data in real-time. This tool then uses the obtained data to offer custom investment recommendations. Notably, the robo advisor considers your risk profile and financial goals while offering these recommendations.

As such, you can easily identify the best times to enter or exit positions on various assets. Amazingly, the robo advisor can trade on your behalf, helping you take some time off hands-on investing. This feature also enables the robo advisor to adjust your portfolio with high-potential assets, increasing profits and reducing risk exposure.

RCO Finance has also captivated investors because its supports lending and staking. Additionally, RCO Finance lets you borrow up to 1,000x against your assets, providing you with ample capital to grab opportunities.

RCOF: A Top ICO To Invest In

Although XRP is surging due to the Trump effect, investors are rushing to buy RCOF, RCO Finance’s native token. Investors are buying this DeFi altcoin because its utility as a tranasactional and governance token positions it for massive growth as the RCO Finance ecosystem grows.

Additionally, RCOF has attracted investors because of its verifiable security. It is worth noting that SolidProof, a leading blockchain security firm, audited RCOF’s smart contract and found that it meets the crypto industry’s safety standards. This explains why the RCOF presale has progressed rapidly.

As of January 7, RCOF was in Stage 4 of its presale. Investors can now purchase RCOF at $0.0778 and await huge returns as RCOF inches closer to its listing price of between $0.4 and $0.6.

Interestingly, experts foresee RCOF mimicking XRP’s 1,800% surge in Q4 2017 before February. This bullish forecast explains why you should not miss the opportunity to join RCOF’s presale now!

