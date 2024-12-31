RingCentral and VTiger Integration

Virtually every company does at least some of its business online nowadays, and if yours is among them, then you need a communications solution made for the digital age.



The best way to streamline your communications is with a voice over internet protocol package, and if you’re looking for the best VoIP service, then look no further than RingCentral.



Of course, you shouldn’t hand over your hard-earned cash without understanding what you’re paying for, but since VoIP can get pretty technical, we’ve put together a brief explainer on how RingCentral works and how it can help your business.



What is RingCentral?



RingCentral is a VoIP communications service. VoIP, short for “voice over internet protocol,” simply allows you to make phone calls over an internet connection rather than a traditional landline or cellular network. Since the internet was developed from telecommunications (most of us remember the days of old-school dial-up internet), VoIP isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel. However, VoIP providers like RingCentral offer a lot more than the simple ability to make phone calls using the internet; it’s much more comprehensive than that.



What is VTiger CRM?



VTiger CRM is a full-featured, open source CRM application that was divided from SugarCRM. This Customer relationship management software is best for small-medium business, having comparable functionality like SugarCRM and Salesforce.com.

VTiger CRM provides a customer portal, an Outlook plug-in and reporting features free in its edition, whereas those functions are paid in other Customer Relationship Management applications.

VTiger CRM is a popular CRM software product among thousands of users worldwide. It is also blessed with an active community of users, who drive the software and contribute to its continuing development.



How does RingCentral work?

You should now have a general idea of what RingCentral is, but how does it actually work? As explained above, a VoIP service like RingCentral, at its most basic, is a way to do all of your communications over your existing local internet network.



Combining your business calls, messaging, and other communications in this manner removes the need for a traditional landline while also offering a lot more utility than simple video calling and text messaging apps can provide. But there’s a little more to it than that.

After you choose the right RingCentral plan for your business, you’re ready to get started right away. RingCentral setup is straightforward and should take only minutes. If you ordered any equipment, such as VoIP phones, you’ll of course have to wait for those to arrive, but you can start using the RingCentral software immediately.



The RingCentral app works with Windows and Mac computers as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. This gives you an interface for team messaging, file sharing, video calls, and so on, and for managing other features of your RingCentral plan, such as call analytics. You can also sync RingCentral with popular third-party workflow apps such as Microsoft Teams and Slack if you use them, as well as industry-specific platforms like Zendesk, Salesforce, and Canvas, among others. This is business-grade software, but note that some features are locked behind the upgraded package tiers — more on that later.

RingCentral is basically a cloud-based communications app that combines phone, text, voicemail, team communications, and document sharing on one platform, but it works with physical VoIP phones as well. VoIP phones are handsets that, at a glance, look (and operate) much like traditional landline phones. However, they integrate with your RingCentral plan to offer a bevy of other services including text messaging and video calls.

These VoIP phones are useful for businesses that don’t want to do completely without traditional handsets, but you don’t need them, of course — you can use RingCentral entirely on computers and mobile devices and enjoy all the features that your subscription package provides.

Automation has never been this easy & budget-friendly. To get you started, Integration offers an AI automation builder & millions of ready-made automations. Need help? You get 24/7 live chat support with vtdevsolutions Plus, Integration offers a free plan and affordable paid plans to fit the needs of everyone, from individuals to large enterprises.