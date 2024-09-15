Revolutionizing DeFi: Hero.io and Cambridge AI Experts to Host Exclusive Token2049 Side Events

Hero.io, a cutting-edge Web3 ecosystem powered by groundbreaking AI research from the University of Cambridge, is hosting a series of side events during Token2049 Singapore, one of the largest Web3 gatherings globally. These side events, designed to showcase how AI is reshaping the future of decentralized finance, will be held at the OGBC Innovation Hub, conveniently located minutes away from Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands.

Hero.io, in collaboration with Apta AI, a spin-off from Cambridge University known for its revolutionary AI solutions, aims to demonstrate the vast potential of AI and decentralized technologies. Attendees will gain insights into how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of Web3, offering unique opportunities for investors, builders, and AI enthusiasts.

Key Events Include:

1. AI for the People: Empowering Web3 Economy

A deep dive into how AI-driven tools, such as Hero.io’s search engine, wallet, and merchant accounts, can empower a decentralized future. Expect insights from Near Foundation, Spectral, and Masa—top players in the decentralized AI space.

2. Investing in the Age of AI Boom: Opportunities for Web3

Venture into the rapidly expanding world of AI-powered investments in Web3 with Nazaré Ventures, Apta AI, and Hero.io’s team of industry-leading engineers. Learn how AI-driven financial tools are revolutionizing the investment landscape.

3. Cambridge University AI Research for Web3

This session offers an exclusive look into cutting-edge AI research from Cambridge University that powers Hero.io and Apta AI. Industry experts will explore the potential of AI in building decentralized, intelligent systems for the future.

Meet Hero.io: The Future of Deep Crypto Insights

Hero.io is at the forefront of AI and cryptocurrency, merging two of today’s most transformative technologies to deliver unmatched insights into Web3 and decentralized finance. Built on AI models developed by Cambridge PhD researchers, Hero.io provides a powerful platform for users to query blockchain data, analyze smart contract vulnerabilities, identify bullish and bearish market trends, and receive real-time sentiment analysis for thousands of cryptocurrencies.

The core of Hero.io’s innovation lies in its Hero AI Search—an advanced search engine powered by a proprietary framework known as pre-emptive agentic flow, developed by Apta AI. This AI framework leverages specialized agents, instead of traditional Large Language Models (LLMs), to perform the complex analytical tasks that drive actionable insights. This technology enables users to access crypto-specific data, conduct in-depth analysis, and execute trades with precision, all through natural language queries.

The Hero AI Search engine is equipped with proprietary datasets, compiled over 1.5 years, offering unparalleled accuracy and insight. Upcoming features include the Chat-to-Trade functionality, which will allow users to execute trades seamlessly via natural language inputs. The first version of Hero AI Search is slated for release in Q4 2024, with a suite of additional tools—including the $Hero Token, and HeroID—set to follow.

Event Highlights:

Co-hosts: Hero.io and Apta AI

Hero.io’s ecosystem seamlessly integrates a private browser, an AI search engine, and secure DeFi tools, making it a one-stop solution for Web3 enthusiasts. Apta AI leverages logic-based Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide industry-leading insights.

Special Guests:

Featuring key players such as Near Foundation , Spectral , and Masa , these events will connect participants with leading innovators in the AI and Web3 space.

Venue:

All events will take place at the OGBC Innovation Hub , an innovation center that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and trailblazers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speakers Include:

Shirom Chabra, PhD , CEO & Co-founder, Apta AI

Vatsal Raina, PhD , CTO & Co-founder, Apta AI

Jarrod Barnes , Head of Ecosystem & Founder Success, Near Foundation

Sishir Varghese , CEO & Co-founder, Spectral

Calanthia Mei , Co-founder, Masa

Dr. Steven Waterhouse , Founder, Nazaré Ventures

Brandon Crosbie , Director of Data Engineering, Hero.io

What You’ll Learn:

How AI is Extending Beyond LLMs to Drive Crypto Alpha

Decentralizing Intelligence: User-Owned AI and Web3 Integration

Building an AI-Powered Onchain Economy for Autonomous Finance

Using Hero AI Search for Real-Time Crypto Insights

Who Should Attend:

AI Builders, AI Investors, and AI Enthusiasts

Web3 Investors and Web3 Builders

Anyone interested in the convergence of AI and Web3 technologies

Event Links:

AI for the People: Empowering Web3 Economy: https://bit.ly/Hero-AI-token2049

Investing in the Age of AI Boom: Opportunities for Web3: https://bit.ly/Investing-AI

Cambridge University AI Research for Web3: https://bit.ly/Cambridge-AI

Join the Conversation:

Follow Hero.io on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and insights:

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to learn from the industry’s best and witness firsthand how AI is shaping the future of Web3. For more information, and to secure your spot, visit the event pages.

About Hero.io:

Hero.io is a trailblazing platform that integrates AI-driven tools with Web3 and decentralized finance to offer users unparalleled insights into the world of crypto. Developed by a team of Cambridge PhD researchers, Hero.io features a proprietary AI search engine that uses cutting-edge AI models and crypto-specific datasets to deliver accurate, actionable insights. With upcoming tools like the $Hero Token, and HeroID, Hero.io is setting the standard for the future of Web3.

