Revolutionizing B2B IT Shopping: Markit’s Transparent Tech Adventure!

In the competitive world of IT procurement, transparency is key. Markit is leading the charge, simplifying the B2B IT landscape for over 10,000 companies, including 400+ from the Forbes 2000 list.

Cutting Costs, Boosting Efficiency Markit slashes IT purchasing costs by consolidating suppliers and offering over 1 million items through real-time integration with major wholesalers. This centralizes purchasing, saving time, money, and reducing administrative hassle.

Transparent Pricing, Informed Decisions Markit ensures full pricing transparency, allowing clients to make informed decisions without hidden fees. Real-time price comparisons across wholesalers create a competitive marketplace, driving prices down.

Streamlined, Automated Purchasing Markit’s platform simplifies and automates purchasing, with customizable features like advanced search, approval workflows, budget management, and hardware standardization. Seamless ERP integration means no overhaul of existing processes.

Smart Savings with Algorithms Advanced algorithms optimize purchasing baskets, saving clients up to 10%. By pitting suppliers against each other, Markit ensures competitive prices without separate negotiations.

Real-Time Availability, Reduced Lead Times Markit provides real-time availability and lead-time data, helping companies plan effectively. With 90% delivery accuracy, lead times are minimized, reducing supply chain disruptions.

Insightful Reporting and Budget Control Detailed reporting tools track spending, monitor purchases, and analyze categories. This visibility ensures cost savings and strategic procurement decisions, with full budget control.

Global Reach, Local Touch Operating in over 40 countries, Markit offers global centralization with local delivery and invoicing, managing global procurement efficiently.

One Platform, Total Control Markit simplifies IT procurement with one platform, one supplier, and one access point, integrating the global IT distribution channel for visibility, control, and savings.

Expert Advice Marco Evolini, USA Country Manager, emphasizes transparency over discounts for unlocking true value in IT procurement.

Conclusion: Transparency Wins Markit sets new standards for transparency in the B2B IT channel, offering real-time pricing, optimized purchases, and comprehensive reporting. Whether it’s cost savings, process automation, or global procurement, Markit leads the way.