Revolutionizing AI accessibility: a push to democratize technology for SMEs from Ievgen Gartman

A talented entrepreneur presented solutions that allow small businesses to compete with industry giants.

The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is transforming industries across the globe. Large corporations are harnessing these technologies to enhance customer experiences, improve product recommendations, and optimize operations. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often face challenges in adopting AI, as high costs, complexity, and a lack of accessible tools hinder their ability to compete in a digital-first world. As the competition intensifies, the need for affordable, scalable AI solutions becomes ever more pressing.

This is where Ievgen Gartman, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in eCommerce, steps in. Recognizing the significant challenges SMEs face, Gartman developed AI-enhanced search solutions aimed at empowering small businesses. His platform allows SMEs to access powerful AI tools that have traditionally been the domain of large corporations. “Most AI tools are designed for the big players, but smaller businesses need accessible, affordable options too,” says Gartman. His venture focuses on providing these businesses with AI-driven search capabilities, enabling them to improve customer experiences and optimize operations without the financial burden associated with AI technology.

One of the biggest challenges SMEs face is implementing AI technologies without the massive resources of large corporations. A report by Deloitte found that 60% of small business owners believe AI could improve their operations, yet only 18% have adopted it due to high costs and complexity. This is where Gartman’s innovation comes in — his Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is designed to break down these barriers, offering AI-enhanced product search capabilities that are affordable and easy to use. “AI has enormous potential, but until it’s affordable and simple to implement, smaller businesses will continue to struggle,” Gartman explains.

Gartman’s platform is geared towards eCommerce SMEs, offering high-quality, AI-powered search features similar to those found on platforms like Adobe Commerce and Shopify Plus. Not only does his system enhance search accuracy, but it also personalizes results, enabling businesses to offer a more tailored shopping experience. This level of service allows SMEs to compete with industry giants, leveling the playing field in an increasingly competitive digital economy.

The timing for this innovation couldn’t be more critical. A 2023 study by McKinsey & Company highlighted that businesses across industries could see a 25% increase in revenue within five years by adopting AI. However, only 22% of SMEs have implemented AI technology due to perceived barriers. Meanwhile, large corporations are capitalizing on AI’s advantages—Amazon’s AI-powered recommendation engine is estimated to generate 35% of the company’s total sales. “Imagine what smaller businesses could do if they had access to similar tools,” says Gartman. “We want to put that kind of power in their hands.”

Beyond eCommerce, Gartman’s work reflects a broader movement in the tech industry to make advanced technologies more accessible to smaller players. For instance, OpenAI has recently launched more affordable AI models aimed at startups and smaller enterprises. Similarly, Google Cloud’s AI and ML platforms are becoming more user-friendly and less costly, helping SMEs integrate these tools into their operations. “The industry is starting to realize that AI should be accessible to everyone,” says Gartman. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure smaller businesses can fully participate in the AI revolution.”

Gartman’s vision for the future extends beyond just improving product search. He envisions AI as an essential tool for every small business’s success. “We’re just scratching the surface,” he notes. “As AI becomes more widespread, the real challenge will be ensuring that it’s used effectively and ethically. My goal is to create AI solutions that not only drive profits but also build long-term value for small businesses.”

In a world where AI is often seen as the domain of the elite, Ievgen Gartman is charting a path to bring these powerful tools into the hands of smaller, scrappier enterprises. With his experience, vision, and commitment to accessibility, he’s set to make a lasting impact on the future of AI in SMEs — and beyond.