Avers Revolutionizes Luxury Car Purchases with New Cryptocurrency Payment Option via KUNA Pay

Avers, a leading European retailer of luxury automobiles, has announced a groundbreaking development in the automotive industry: the ability to purchase high-end vehicles using cryptocurrency. This new payment option is made possible through a strategic partnership with KUNA Pay, a cutting-edge payment processing service.

Luxury and Convenience United

Avers, known for its extensive selection of luxury vehicles, including brands like Rolls Royce, has always prioritized delivering the highest level of service to its discerning clientele. With the introduction of cryptocurrency payments, Avers is now making it even easier for clients to purchase their dream car, whether they are in Dubai, Marbella, or any other part of the world.

Clients can now finalize their purchase in as little as five minutes, with payments seamlessly converted to euros, ensuring that businesses receive their funds instantly without the need for additional currency conversion. This innovation is not just about adopting new technology; it’s about enhancing the overall customer experience, offering speed, convenience, and the best possible service.

A Rolls Royce Sold with Crypto: A Sign of Things to Come

Recently, Avers successfully completed the sale of a Rolls Royce, paid entirely in cryptocurrency. The transaction, executed with the assistance of KUNA Pay, underscores the growing demand and interest in such payment options among high-net-worth individuals. This milestone sale marks the beginning of a new era in luxury car purchasing, where traditional and modern payment methods coexist seamlessly.

Expanding Horizons with Global Payments

While Avers has always catered to the European market, the introduction of cryptocurrency payments opens new avenues for accepting payments from clients worldwide. This expansion is expected to drive significant revenue growth, as it aligns perfectly with the needs of a global, tech-savvy clientele who demand the best in both products and services.

«At Avers, we believe that buying a luxury car should be as sophisticated as the vehicles we sell. Our partnership with KUNA Pay is just one of the ways we continue to innovate, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service, no matter where they are in the world».

About Avers

Avers is a premier European retailer of luxury automobiles, specializing in high-end brands such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari. With a reputation built on excellence, Avers has been serving affluent customers across Europe for many years, offering not just cars, but a complete luxury experience, including top-tier logistics and service.

About KUNA Pay

KUNA Pay is a comprehensive B2B2X crypto banking platform tailored for businesses, enabling them to seamlessly and securely accept cryptocurrency payments with automatic conversion to Euros. The platform simplifies the process, allowing businesses to tap into the growing crypto market without requiring deep knowledge of blockchain or digital assets.

Through KUNA Pay, European businesses can create dedicated crypto banking accounts, enabling them to accept crypto payments as merchants while benefiting from near-instant settlement in Euros directly into their bank accounts. This process eliminates the complexities and volatility typically associated with cryptocurrencies, offering a risk-free solution for merchants. Furthermore, KUNA Pay provides robust security measures, regulatory compliance, and transparent processing fees, making it a trusted solution for businesses seeking to expand their payment options globally.

For more information, please visit the website or contact pr@kuna.family.