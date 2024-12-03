Revolutionising Crypto Trading with Fairness and Innovation: SuperBots

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading, significant barriers continue to obstruct widespread participation. High transaction fees and complex platforms often alienate potential investors, especially those without technical know-how. Education is a major hurdle; many users struggle with fundamental concepts like wallets and private keys, leaving them exposed in a volatile market. Compounding these issues is the regulatory uncertainty that discourages cautious investors from entering the space.

Recognizing this, SuperBots has emerged as one of the most fair marketplaces in the world, offering a unique platform that combines algorithmic trading with DeFi and leverage, allowing total newbie users to benefit from experienced Master Traders and technology, while only paying performance fees on profitable trades. SuperBots sets itself apart through its innovative performance-based fee structure, where users only incur costs when they profit from trades. This fair model incentivizes Algo Developers to share their most profitable strategies, fostering an environment where everyone can thrive.

Recently, SuperBots has gained attention for the launch of the first ever DeFi perpetuals algorithm powered trading solution, where complete newbies with a healthy risk appetite can trade perpetuals with 2x leverage. This small leverage combined with compounding trades promise outsized returns.

By breaking down barriers to entry and providing a secure, user-friendly platform, platforms like SuperBots that prioritize fairness and innovation will play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital asset trading. Below is our interview with Marco Lavanna, CEO of UpBots GmbH the parent company of SuperBots.

Hi Marco. What is SuperBots and who does it serve as a platform?

SuperBots is a DeFi trading platform where users can deposit their USDC into an algo vault where it is algorithmically traded by the algo they’ve chosen.

It’s essentially like having your own Master Trader working for you 24/7/365. One who trades completely emotionlessly without any fear, or greed. It’s great for newbies who don’t want to have to learn about charts and Technical Analysis, and it’s also great for experienced traders who want to diversify their risk.

Users can withdraw their capital at any time and it’s DeFi so the funds are always held non custodially.

What inspired the creation of SuperBots, and how do you envision it transforming the cryptocurrency trading landscape?

It’s a simple fact of life that retail traders are regularly referred to as exit liquidity for whales and institutional traders. There’s a saying “90% of new traders lose 90% of their funds in their first 90 days”. It’s unfortunately true but we believe it doesn’t have to be.

SuperBots is our DeFi, non custodial algo trading platform where users with zero experience or skill in trading digital assets can benefit from institutional grade tools, which level the playing field for all.

Can you explain how SuperBots combines algorithmic trading with perpetual trading and what benefits this combined approach offers to users?

We call it MultiplierX and it’s really fantastic. In fact it’s so good that one of our fears right now is that the 12 month % return data will look too good to be true to people. Each time our Vaults get traded the returns are compounded.

This creates a situation where we have low leverage (just 2x with very tight loss controls in place to avoid liquidation), highly intelligent algos that watch the market 24/7 and when they trade gains are compounded. It’s how the APY is north of 1000%, and almost double that with our best performing algo.

How does the performance-based fee structure work, and what impact do you believe it has on user engagement and success?

Well our guiding vision is to level the playing field for everyone. We don’t build algo’s ourselves, we have algo developer partners who develop algos for the platform and a share in the proceeds of winning trades. That’s our performance fee model. Rather than charging a monthly fee for access, we decided to try and lower the barrier to entry as much as possible by making it free to use. Then it’s been engineered in the fairest way possible, so that our users only pay fees when the platform closes a trade in profit.

To quote Charlie Munger “Show me the incentives and I’ll show you the outcomes”. Both SuperBots.finance and UpBots.com use this incentive based system where performance is heavily rewarded. Essentially neither the algo dev nor our platform take any fees on trades that don’t close in profit. In that way everyone is incentivised to create and maintain algos that perform at the highest level and produce great returns.



This guarantees two things: first, that users have the fairest possible outcome when it comes to their risk/reward calculation. And second, that algo developers and our platform is heavily incentivised to make sure the algos on the platform win and are super profitable for users.

What specific features of the SuperBots platform do you believe set it apart from other trading platforms in the market?

Well for one it’s completely DeFi. All of the legitimate algo rental companies in the market place trading volume through centralised exchanges. Our users can also do that if they want through UpBots.com but with SuperBots the architecture is completely decentralised and run entirely by smart contracts, so it’s non custodial.

Additionally it’s without question the most fair trading platform in the world.

Can you share any recent updates or enhancements to the platform that have significantly improved the user experience?

The platform is constantly evolving and our goal is to consistently improve the UI as well as the user experience. Crypto is still a little tricky for total newbies to onboard so we are always developing and testing new ways to overcome that. We have mobile applications set to launch any day now and those will be bundled with Monetum’s non custodial wallet to provide a more intuitive onboarding process. Of course that too will evolve and become better and better over time.

Most recently we’ve launched the perpetual vaults so our users can expose their capital to small leverage (2x) and trade in both market directions with algos designed for that.

What measures do SuperBots & UpBots take to foster a supportive and educational community among traders, especially for newcomers?

Well the great thing about our platform is that we’ve removed the need for new users to be educated in how technical analysis works, or how to read charts, pick good entries etc. It’s really hard to make profit trading when you start out. Our users can simply deposit USDC and watch it grow over time. No input required.

How do you address security concerns related to algorithmic trading on your platform?

Our smart contracts are triple audited and all funds are non custodial, so the only real risk is from users not managing their own Opsec properly. Soon we will have user friendly and secure wallets I believe but until that happens users really need to be uber careful of their private keys.

What achievements are you most proud of since launching SuperBots, and how do they reflect the platform’s mission?

The thing I’m most proud of with SuperBots is how cleverly designed both the platform and token are. I’m a big believer in decentralization and self custody and I hate it that the big institutional guys can just wreck retail on whim. With SuperBots we’ve built a platform that gives institutional capabilities to the little guy and I love that that is now a level playing field.

Anyone can go to SuperBots today, put in USDC and make north of 1000% APY returns. Not from some token subsidised, smoke and mirrors staking play, but by extracting that value from market returns where they are in the same ring as everyone else. I love the elegance of the fairness in that.

Looking ahead, what are your future plans for SuperBots, and how do you intend to further enhance the platform and its offerings for users?

We have a lot of things planned. We’re developing AI features to add to the user experience on both the onboarding and trading side. We have mobile apps dropping very soon. We have a white label offering of SuperBots which can be customised for use by anyone looking to build a DeFi trading app that uses algorithms. We’re just getting started with perps and the potential of that with compounding returns. There is really a lot going on and it’s full steam ahead.

