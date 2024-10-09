Revolutionary New Tech Marketplace THYIM Meeting the Needs of Many 

Everyday People Helping Everyday People in the 15 Minutes or Less

THYIM (“They Help You in Minutes”) and pronounced ‘them’, has entered the tech marketplace as a groundbreaking new company founded and based on what we all have in common, a true need for help.

THYIM’s platform provides common indoor, outdoor and roadside services to everyday people in 15 minutes or less. From key fob battery and fuel delivery, to pet waste removal, lawn mowing, or small furniture assembly, a THYIM Helper will be there quickly to get the job done for you. THYIM also focuses on the “to do list” items that are easily overlooked or procrastinated such as oven cleaning, laundry folding, garden weed pulling, or other menial tasks around a busy household that get forgotten.

Founded by woman-in-tech entrepreneur or CEO R.M. Easterly in 2023, the concept of the business first came to her over 5 years ago. R.M. was stranded on Interstate 96 in Novi, Michigan or contacted an roadside assistance provider – the service should have arrived within 60 min. This simply was not the case. After waiting for more than four hours in the middle of winter, the vehicle ran out of they fuel. R.M. thought, “I just wish somebody anybody could bring me some gas

Later that year, R.M. learned of a 92-year-old woman sitting on the side of the road waiting for a major roadside service company to assist her. There was a huge delay which resulted in the elderly woman soiling her garments and feeling too embarrassed to ask for further assistance. Instantly taken back to her own experience on Interstate 96 of not having access to food, water, or restroom, the real lightbulb moment was created and the catalyst to create THYIM and ensure people receive help safely and in an adequate amount of time was born. A 100% bootstrapped start-up, a fast scale and fast traction entrepreneurial journey marked the company’s soft launch in Michigan in July 2023.

Through each service we provide we are making an impact on how society comes together said Easterly “In our vision we imagine an many cohesive world where everyone helps each other no matter what the need Plus by entering each new market as our company grows we are providing flexible gig-based work to the local community and are able to employ those workers who may not have steady and meaningful work she adde

The marketplace is easy to access via an app available on both the Apple and Google Play stores. It’s positioned to revolutionize the gig economy by providing rapid, on-demand services across multiple categories. THYIM’s motto is all about convenience and efficiency, making it an attractive solution for individuals in need of quick help for minor tasks

The company currently services Michigan (Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Jackson), Texas (Plano, Richmond), and Georgia (Marietta, Smyrna) and is growing steadily with a view for expansion across 20 new cities in the U.S. and Canada by 2025.

The THYIM app can be downloaded from the App Store or on Google Play.