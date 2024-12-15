Review On Gogo 450 Watts Portable Heater – My Honest Experience

Gogo Heater is a wall outlet portable heater designed to keep you cold during the coldest winter night. It is extremely new in the market though the company, Gogo heater has been around since 2019. It is so amazing how it has gone viral despite being made for sales a few months ago, competing with top brands.

While it has more positive reviews from the few people who have used it, many people still doubt its authenticity, some believe it is a rebrand While others think it can’t heat anything. Truly, there are elements of hype but Gogo heater is still a top notch heating system with 4.99 star ratings.

Today, I’m going to share my experience with it which might help you make the best decisions regarding it. It is okay, seems to have some improvements but it still has its own limitations just like most portable heaters I have used. For those who might be tempted to buy it, it is already available in some local stores unlike others, and also available on the official website. I have also linked to the official website if you don’t mind.

Disclaimer

This is not a buying guide, I only want to share my thoughts on Gogo Portable Heater only. Any decision regarding purchase is from your own personal decisions. I only want you to know more about it. There are a lot of Portable heaters to choose from so it is good to take time and do further research! You always get what you paid for.

Key Highlights (Gogo Heater Review)

Gogo Heater warm within 60 seconds

Its heating ranges from 60 to 90 degree Fahrenheit

Gogo Heater is fully Customizable with 1 to 12 hours heating time, temperature settings, 180 degrees rotatable plugs to suit all sockets

Gogo Heater is Ultra quiet that hardly no that it is working

Gogo Heater is ETL listed

Gogo Heater Is Cordless

What’s Gogo Heater?

Gogo Heater is a wall outlet portable and personal space heater. It uses ceramic heating technology with built-in advanced antimicrobial air filters. It is 99.99% energy efficient and turns cold air into warm air as per requirement instantly. It is cordless, compact, lightweight, and extremely portable.

Gogo Heater is Powerful and efficient convection heater, it is designed to rapidly heat up any room from top to bottom in less than 2 minutes while saving you up to 30% on electricity. It uses built-in overheat protection for maximum safety. Internal sensors turn the device off when it gets too hot, protecting you, your family, your furniture, and your home from fire risk.

Gogo heater offers a wide range of temperature settings and timers which makes it appealing to users. It also comes with a smart remote control making it more easy to use.

Gogo heaters cover more spaces unlike some personal space heaters available. From experience, it covers up to 500 Square feet which is larger than most standard bed rooms. It can be used in many places other than bedrooms and available in many countries.

Gogo heater is ultra quiet, completely different from most ceramic heaters around. It is an ideal choice in noise sensitive areas. Its cordless design means that you don’t have to worry about any untidy cables though it has its own disadvantages like not being able to be placed on a desktop as most people prefered.

Gogo heater offers rapid heating though can’t warm the entire room in seconds as most people hype it. It is faster, much more than others but the reality is that it doesn’t heat in seconds. It takes about 5 minutes to get the whole space warm, it can even take longer in extremely cold conditions.

Gogo heater is safe to use as it doesn’t use any foreign gases or hazardous substances. It uses electricity, the purest form of energy to turn cold air into warmed air. Its advanced antimicrobial air filters ensure that the air is free from dust particles and potential hazardous elements.

Gogo heaters are durable and can stand the test of time. Having used it a few days I can’t really say how many years it can last but it looks like it can Stand the test of time. It also depends on how you care about it, if you follow all the manufacturer guidelines you might use it several years to come unless there is another breaking technology you want to experience.

It is easy to use as well, just like other portable heaters and works straight out of the box. The introduction of remote control is an added advantage. Most homeowners loved it but it mustn’t be your preference because we have other amazing heaters from reliable companies now, unlike before.

For the time being, it is exclusively sold online at $44.5 per unit, making it the most affordable option in the market. Some other brands still sell at a similar price as well.

Truly, the heating industry has experienced a lot of developments unlike when two or three companies are deciding the market. You only need to take your time and get what you want, most of them are under $50 as well so nothing really changed.

Details Description (Gogo Heater Review)

1: Decrease Temperature – Down to 60°F

2: Heating Switch – When turned off, it will blow cold air for 60 seconds to cool the fan.

3: Increase Temperature – Up to 90°F

4: Timer Switch – When the heating switch is on, set the fan to shut off after specific hours. When the heating switch is off, set the fan to start working after specific hours.

5: 180 Degree Rotatable Wall Plug

6: Power Switch

7: Press This Button to Rotate Plug

Specifications

Size: 6.0 inches (H) x 3.25 inches (W) x 5.0 inches (D).

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Wattage: 450W

Temperature Settings: 60 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit

Switch type: Single throw

Timer: 1 to 12 hours

Heating Technology: Advanced convection ceramic heating technology with built-in advanced antimicrobial air filters

Features Of Gogo Heater

Cordless Design: Gogo Heater is designed to be plugged directly in a wall socket which not only makes it neater, it also reduces fire risks.

Remote Controlled: Gogo Heater comes with battery powered remote control unlike many ceramic heating devices. This remote allows users to control it from their comfort zone.

Ceramic Heating Elements: The heart of it is efficient ceramic heating elements that convert electrical energy into heat. It is nearly 100% efficient, meaning that all energy is used. One of the reasons why it saves more on bills.

180 Degree Rotatable Plug: Unlike other plug in portable heaters, Gogo Heater comes with a rotatable plug to accommodate most sockets, and change its direction if needed.

Multiple Temperature Ranges And Timer: Gogo Heater comes with a range of temperature to enhance your comfort. Timer is also available.

Full orbital heat oscillating system: A standout feature that enables it to thoroughly heat up any space, heating up every nook and cranny of your room and space.This ensures complete and total heating effect in the supposed area.

Quiet Operation: Though, not completely silent but almost. The best in terms of noise figure.

Display Screen: It comes with a small display play screen to tell you at glance, heating settings, and other information.

Antimicrobial Air Filters: Gogo Heater features advanced antimicrobial air filters to clean the air it heats, making sure that the air you breathe is healthier air while keeping you warm. Most modern heaters have it as well.

How Does Gogo Heater Work?

Gogo Heater is a ceramic heating system and works like most advanced heaters. When it is plugged and turned on, current starts flowing through the ceramic elements. Due to the high electrical resistance of the ceramic plate, it heats up as current is passing through it. As a result, the air around the plate becomes warmer. cold air from the room passes over the hot ceramic plates and this air becomes hot. The cycle continues until the entire room becomes hot or the set temperature or time is reached. The antimicrobial air filters conditions the warmed air, removing dust before it blows out.

Why Is Gogo Heater Recommended?

Truly, it is so amazing how this heater is becoming popular. At first, I wondered how it could compete. Is it because of the price? I don’t think so because some brands are still selling under $40, more cheaper than it. The cooling technology? Ceramic heaters are popular.

Truly, it has something to offer and smarter people discover it on time and start benefiting instantly.

Firstly, it is the most efficient heater on sale under a budget today. Gogo heaters save more and offer more. it is nearly 100% efficient, an ideal system. It might look like an exaggeration but it has something special. Users are surprised how it heats without affecting their bill unlike the previous winter.

Secondly, it comes with additional features other than just ceramic heating pads/elements. It uses air filters, comes with built-in sensors that shut it down automatically to avoid overheating that is common these days. It comes with adjustable plugs, a feature rarely seen before though it is becoming available now.

Gogo Heater also distributes heat evenly to make sure that it covers your personal space without any dead spot.

The game changing addition, it’s rapid heating technology faster than central heating and beat off its competitors. It is by far the fastest portable space heater available in the United States now.

Indeed, Gogo Heater is a cutting-edge heating system that is capable of making a difference. It is super fast, compact, portable, ultra lightweight and a dependable heating system in the United States today.

Pros (Gogo Heater Review)

Easy Installation: Gogo Heater is plugged in so it doesn’t require any installation process. Just plug like a regular phone charger and turn it on via the power button or remote control.

Ultra Compact: Its compact design is unique, more compact but extremely powerful and durable.

Lightweight and Portable Design: It Weighs just a few pounds. Due to its compactness and lightweight, it is the most portable space heater on sale today.

Rapid Heating Technology: Designed with efficient materials making it faster than most brands on a similar budget.

Built-in Safety Features: With Auto Shutdown and Timer, Gogo Heater offers safe heating experience.

Energy Efficient: Convert all of its energy into heat, Gogo Heater Requires just a penny to run, making it perfect for people under budget.

Cons (Gogo Heater Review)

Limited Power: Though it seems more powerful when compared to some standard portable heaters but still limited. It is for personal space as it covers up to 500 Square feet, making it impossible to use in some applications.

Higher Initial Cost: Gogo Heater is valued at $44.99 which might weigh too much for some homes.

Not Ultra Quiet: Though it is claimed that it is ultra quiet, from experience, it is not, it makes small noise as expected. Not really an issue but you need to consider it before putting in your money.

Though just a few drawbacks from my experience, consider them if you want to try it this winter. It is fine, heat the air but money is involved so no need to take quick action that you might regret.

Notable Precautions

Don’t plug in extension sockets.

Don’t use it when not around or around flammable materials.

Before cleaning, unplug it from the wall socket and only clean with a soft towel.

Don’t submerged it in water.

Do not repair or try to open the casing.

Don’t replace any part without manufacturer approval.

My Opinion (Gogo Heater Review)

Gogo Heater is Truly heating. That’s my first experience and the first thing I want to check. The rotatable plug works well and is an added advantage if you want to make some adjustments. It works fast but not as fast as people said. It never warms my room in a second and I don’t see it doing it for you. Give 3 to 5 minutes to experience its impact. If you are to use it, it is best for your personal space and that’s the main reason it was manufactured. For larger places, I set up multiple units evenly and it keeps warm as a central heating system. The savings are real, just a few days, I observed a drop in bill while running it anytime it is needed.

Does It Worth The Money?

Absolutely yes, the experience is awesome. I didn’t sacrifice my comfort like before. It is functional. No regret at all.

Prices Of Gogo Heater And Where To Buy Today

Gogo Heater is available on the official website and can be gotten at the following prices:

1x Gogo Portable Heater cost $44.99/each

2x Gogo Portable Heaters cost $42.99/each.

3x Gogo Portable Heaters costs $40.99/each

4x Gogo Portable Heaters cost $38.99/each

5x Gogo Portable Heaters Cost $35.99/each

However, these are discounted prices and didn’t cover shipping, warranty, and remote control.

Other Customer Reviews On Gogo Heater

Great little heater. This is the third space heater I’ve tried. All the other ones were either super loud or they got too hot to keep around my kids. The GOGO Heater is amazing! It’s so safe and it doesn’t make any noise. It’s great for nighttime. From Ken S.

Amazing for its sizeThe heater arrived really quickly! I was shocked at how small it was, but trust me – this thing works! It keeps the room sooo nice and warm. From Garry B

Compact, Cost-effective, PowerfulI usually plug in the heater in the outlet across the room while I’m studying. The whole room stays perfectly warm all day long, and I can focus a lot better on my work. From Daniel J

Conclusion

Based on verified Gogo Heater reviews and my experience, Gogo Heater seems to have an edge on most portable heaters available. It is a functional space heater with cutting-edge technology. It offers rapid heating and covers more space while being energy efficient. It is safe to use due its unique safety features. It is trending now and many people are rushing it. Take your time if you are in doubt. Other heaters might have what you need.

