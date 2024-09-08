Retail Traders Swarm IntelMarkets As Binance Launch Fixed Rate Loans Ahead of Ripple’s RLUSD

In a recent announcement, Binance informed its users of a new feature called fixed rate loans. This new product allows users to get loans at a constant APR.

In other news, the Ripple boss has said RLUSD stablecoin will enter the market in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, IntelMarkets is targeting retail traders with its array of advanced trading tools and AI technology.

Binance Launches New Feature, BNB Remains Bearish

According to reports, Binance has introduced a new feature, fixed rate loans. The new offering enables its users to get stablecoin loans with a specific APR throughout the entire term of the loan.

Also, this option allows users to place borrowing or supply orders within the platform. In the meantime, Binance Coin price could drop below the $500 mark anytime from now. The cryptocurrency’s woes started when it failed to cross the 200-day SMA ($534.88) recently.

Despite the price drop, the trading volume of Binance Coin crypto is still high. It ranges between $700 million and $1.2 billion on the monthly timeframe. Analysts expect the value of Binance Coin BNB to reach $600 if the market improves.

IntelMarkets Brings Advanced Trading Tools To Retail Investors

Intel Markets (INTL), a dual-chain platform, is introducing advanced AI trading tools to retail investors in the crypto space. The goal is to give them a chance to make well-informed decisions and more profit.

One such tool is Intel Markets’ self-learning AI bot. This bot was designed by a group of well-experienced professionals who have had working experience at large organizations such as OpenAI, MIT, and also Goldman Sachs.

As for Intel Markets’ users, the bot will allow them to track market changes, monitor their portfolios, manage risks, and set profit targets. Besides the bot, Intel Markets is one of the safest and fastest platforms in the $36.5 billion global crypto trading market.

It provides its users with fast transactions, low fees, speed and high liquidity. Cyberscope has even evaluated its smart contracts to ensure they are safe. IntelMarkets presale is ongoing, and the INTL coin is up for purchase at $0.009. Analysts forecast a 1,100% ROI by the end of the year for those who join now.

Ripple (XRP) CEO Says RLUSD Stablecoin is Coming Soon

While talking at the Korean Blockchain Week on Wednesday, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, threw more light on the project’s RLUSD stablecoin. According to him, the stablecoin will enter the market in the coming weeks.

This revelation is good news for the XRPL community who have been looking forward to a stablecoin. In the meantime, all eyes are on Ripple XRP. The cryptocurrency is trading below the 50-Day SMA ($0.57668) and 200-Day SMA ($0.545597).

The bearish momentum in the general market has affected Ripple price. Nevertheless, it is still part of the top 10 cryptos. The market cap of Ripple coin ranges between $28 billion and $36 billion on the monthly timeframe.

Can IntelMarkets Match Up With Binance?

IntelMarkets goal is to revolutionize the crypto trading sector using its AI-based trading platform. While Binance is an old dog, IntelMarkets has some selling points.

They include an AI trading bot, low fees, advanced trading tools, and brilliant minds from giant firms. IntelMarkets also has a dual architecture, meaning it can tap into the benefits of Solana and Ethereum.

