Reppo Labs Raises $2.2M to Transform Data Collaboration for AI Development

Reppo Labs, a trailblazer at the intersection of AI and blockchain technology, has secured $2.2 million in funding to redefine how AI agents and data owners collaborate on niche datasets. Emerging from Protocol Labs Venture Studio in March 2024, Reppo Labs is developing cutting-edge infrastructure that eliminates intermediaries in data exchange. By connecting AI developers and data owners directly, Reppo unlocks untapped datasets, fostering price discovery and demand for previously siloed information.

The company is pioneering an intent-centric Data Exchange, powered by Anoma and secured by Gateway Protocol, to streamline and secure these interactions. Reppo’s innovative framework incentivizes data owners through programmable IP co-ownership, ensuring fair compensation for the use and value generated by their datasets.

Raghav (RG) Rmadya, CEO and Founder of Reppo Labs, explained,

“Anyone claiming to build a blockchain specifically for AI is most likely a scam. It’s nothing more than a narrative play. Most blockchains today can already support agentic workflows and AI applications. The more likely future is that each agent or application will have its own chain. In such a world, models, agents, and applications will need permissionless ways to self-source their fuel i.e. data to grow and stay relevant. The days of spoon-feeding AI will soon be over.”

He added,

“Unfortunately, current data sources and pipelines are drying up. Ilya Sutskever highlighted this problem at NeurIPS last year, and the recent acquisition of Carbon by Perplexity underscores the growing demand for novel data connectors in the AI industry. Web3 has experimented with DataDAOs as a potential solution, but they are yet to prove scalable. Not all data in the world is user-owned; business-owned data is vast and often untapped. For instance, DePIN node operators generate enormous amounts of operational data that might seem mundane to some but is gold to us.”

Reppo’s transformative approach has attracted notable investors, including Protocol Labs, CV VC, and CMS Holdings. The funding round also saw significant backing from Echo.xyz, where the first allocation sold out in under 10 minutes. Among the angel investors are Charles Songhurst, Lincoln from MH Ventures, Dieter Fishbein from Anoma, Thomas France (Ledger co-founder), and Nicolas Pinto (Cygni Labs).

Brad Holden, Partner at Protocol VC, expressed his enthusiasm,

“What excites us about Reppo is the team’s ability to contextualize and solve challenges they encountered during their time at Filecoin for the broader Web3 and AI ecosystem. Their focus on making off-chain data accessible to build practical AI/ML models and agents is critical for tackling bottlenecks like insurance underwriting, node auditing, and SLA management for blockchain networks, especially for DePINs that we at Protocol VC are ultra bullish on. Few teams take such a systems approach to solving wicked problems and it was a no-brainer for us to partner with Reppo. I’m ecstatic about their mission to democratize permissionless access to previously untapped data for AI developers and agents.”

Reppo’s mission is clear: to bridge the gap between AI systems and untapped data, enabling developers and agents to create innovative solutions without barriers. The company is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and boasts a globally distributed team with expertise spanning AI/ML, blockchain, and the Web3 ecosystem.

Reppo Labs serves as the permissionless coordination layer for AI systems to collaborate with data, infrastructure, and capital. By democratizing access to essential resources, Reppo empowers developers to innovate freely.

