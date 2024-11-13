Renesas Launches Industry’s First 3nm Multi-Domain SoC

Renesas has launched the industry’s first 3nm multi-domain SoC.

Takeaway Points

Renesas launches the industry’s first 3nm multi-domain SoC.

The new SoC offers the option to expand AI and graphics processing performance using chiplet technology.

Renesas Electronics Corporation empowers a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier.

What did Renesas launch?

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, said on Wednesday that it has launched the new generation of automotive fusion system-on-chips (SoCs), serving multiple automotive domains including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), and gateway applications on a single chip. Built using the latest 3-nanometer (nm) automotive process technology, the highly anticipated R-Car X5H SoC, which is the first device in the R-Car X5 series, offers the highest level of integration and performance in the industry, allowing OEMs and Tier 1s to shift to centralized Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for streamlined development and future-proof system solutions.

Renesas’ R-Car X5H is among the first in the industry to offer highly integrated, secure processing solutions on a single chip for multiple automotive domains, thanks to its unique hardware-based isolation technology. The new SoC offers the option to expand AI and graphics processing performance using chiplet technology, the company said.

Vivek Bhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of High Performance Computing at Renesas, said, “Our latest innovations in the R-Car Gen 5 platform tackle the complex challenges the automotive industry faces today. Our customers are looking for end-to-end automotive-grade system solutions that cover everything from hardware optimization, safety compliance to flexible and scalable architecture selection and seamless tools and software integration. Our R-Car Gen 5 Family meets these demands and we are committed to helping the industry accelerate SDV development and Shift-Left innovations for the next era of automotive technology.”

Dr. Kevin Zhang, TSMC’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Global Sales, and Deputy Co-COO, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with a trusted automotive technology leader like Renesas to bring their latest innovation to market using our state-of-the-art 3-nm process technology. Our N3A process is optimized for advanced automotive SoCs, with industry-leading 3-nm performance at AEC Q-100 Grade 1 reliability. We are excited to work with Renesas to develop this R-Car Gen 5 platform, and help re-shape the future of ‘silicon-defined vehicles’.”

The Chiplet Extensions

Renesas said it is giving customers the ability to scale up their performance through chiplet extensions. When combining a 400-TOPS on-chip NPU with an external NPU via a chiplet extension. This flexible design approach allows car OEMs and Tier 1s to mix and match different functions and customize their systems, including future upgrades across vehicle platforms.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live.