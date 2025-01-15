Remittix Shines In The First Half Of January As Altcoin Predicted By Top Analyst To Rise Over 3,000% By Next Month

While 2024 has established itself as a Big year for the cryptocurrency market, 2025 is looking likely to surpass this feat. Notable feats such as the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving, Meme coin bullish outbreaks, and all-time highs for major assets such as BTC, Solana, and BNB.

However, while coins like BTC and Solana counted their wins in terms of hitting an all-time high, others like ETH, and DOGE started a trend that kept them among the best cryptos of 2024. Further, since the announcement of Donald Trump as the winner of the November 5 US election, the crypto market has taken a bullish turn, with investors eyeing the top altcoins to buy.

Reshaping the Altcoin Season with the Trump Inauguration

Experts are tipping the altcoin market for a minimum of 3000% move upward in the coming altcoin bull market, with coins including Solana and Ethereum leading the top altcoin to buy. However, the current market shakeup in the last few days has seen many of the top altcoins wipe off their gains, but this is just a correction phase, according to top analysts.

Crypto whales such as Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy announced an additional buying of over one thousand BTC, further proving the strength of the market. However, in addition to this is the Trump pro-crypto stand which many believe will give a boost to the crypto market after his Inauguration.

Top Altcoin to Buy for Ahead of the Altcoin Season

There are always new projects promising to be the next big thing in the crypto market. However, while many try to take a bullish stand at the beginning, many fall off the bull in less than a year. This trend has made it important for crypto investors to look before they leap.

Hence, while the 2025 bull season is gradually getting out of its accumulation stage, some of the best crypto projects to look into include Solana, Dogecoin, and Remittix ($RTX).

Here is a quick look into this top altcoin to buy:

Solana

The creation of the pump.fun meme coin platform gave Solana a huge boost in 2024, and with the rising interest in memecoin, this could only get better. Solana set a new ATH at $264 in 2024, and with more people now paying attention to the top DeFi coin, we could see the SOL price at $500 at some point this year.

Dogecoin

One of Trump’s first moves was putting Elon Musk in charge of an important department of his administration. The “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” might do a lot for the Doge meme coin. Musk being a big influencer of Dogecoin and now head of the DOGE Department might be more than just a coincidence.

Remittix ($RTX)

While others are big names in the crypto world, $RTX is making a name for itself and is fast becoming a big contender in the top spot with its innovation in payment finance (PayFi). This has earned $RTX a place on the top altcoin to buy as it possesses immense potential in the coming altcoin bull circle.

Why Remittix Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy this Altseason

Remittix combines the security of cryptocurrency with the flexibility of fiat to make payment easier and faster. This new crypto asset is building a world of its own, creating freedom in crypto-fiat transactions: send in crypto, receive in fiat without any bottleneck.

The current $RTX presale circle makes it the best crypto to invest in and one of the top altcoins to buy this bull run.

