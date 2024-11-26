Reinventing Vehicle Security: A Conversation with Alberto Fontela

In the competitive world of vehicle security, true innovation often comes from unexpected places. For Alberto Fontela, it began with a soft drink bottle on a hot day in Buenos Aires. That moment of curiosity led to a revolutionary breakthrough in bullet-resistant glass technology that would transform the automotive security industry across Latin America.

As the founder of Auto Seguro and Iron Glass, Alberto has spent nearly three decades challenging the conventional wisdom about vehicle protection. His patented thin laminated bullet-resistant glass technology has made armored vehicles more accessible and practical for everyday use, protecting over 300,000 vehicles while maintaining their original design integrity and performance.

In this insightful conversation, Alberto discusses his journey from entrepreneur to innovator, the challenges of expanding across borders, and his vision for the future of vehicle security. From the origins of his breakthrough technology to his plans for entering the U.S. market, he offers insights into the evolving landscape of automotive protection and shares lessons learned from nearly thirty years at the forefront of the industry.

Alberto, you’ve been credited with developing innovative thin laminated bullet-resistant glass. What drove you to pursue this specific innovation in vehicle security?

The traditional vehicle armor industry has long faced issues with the weight and thickness of bullet-resistant glass, which negatively impacted vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and aesthetics. I saw an opportunity to create something that provided the same level of protection while being significantly thinner and more practical for everyday use.

Early in my career, working with security systems like protective films, I noticed that many people needed an effective solution but couldn’t afford the high cost of full ballistic armor. This led me to seek an accessible and functional alternative. The inspiration came on a hot day in Buenos Aires while I was drinking a soft drink. I observed a completely transparent bottle made of a plastic derivative that was surprisingly durable. This discovery sparked my curiosity and led me to research similar materials. After approximately a year and a half of development filled with trials and adjustments, I adapted this material using advanced lamination techniques to create what we now know as Iron Glass.

This innovation transformed the way we approach vehicle security, democratizing access to protection and enabling more people to safeguard themselves without compromising the design or performance of their vehicles.

With over 300,000 protected vehicles under your belt, how has the vehicle security landscape evolved since you founded Auto Seguro in 1995?

The vehicle security landscape has become increasingly sophisticated over the past three decades. When I started in Buenos Aires in 1995, vehicle protection was perceived as a luxury reserved for high-profile individuals. Today, it has become an essential consideration for many families and businesses across Latin America.

We’ve moved from basic and traditional solutions to integrated security systems that don’t compromise vehicle performance or aesthetics. This shift reflects not only technological advancements but also a cultural change toward proactive and accessible security. Additionally, the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles is driving new demands for integrating security solutions that respect the efficiency and design of these emerging technologies.

Your patented technologies are now recognized internationally. How do you see these innovations shaping the future of vehicle security?

The thin laminated bullet-resistant glass technology of Iron Glass is just the beginning. We are currently developing new reinforced laminated glass solutions that will continue to revolutionize the industry.

The future of vehicle security lies in creating solutions that are increasingly lightweight, transparent, and effective while maintaining the original design integrity of vehicles. We are incorporating advanced materials like graphene and smart technologies to ensure our systems are effective, discreet, and seamlessly integrated into modern vehicles. This not only enhances protection but redefines what users expect from vehicle security.

You’ve successfully expanded from Argentina to establish a significant presence in Mexico. What challenges did you face in scaling across borders?

Every market presents unique challenges in terms of security needs and regulatory requirements. The key was understanding that we weren’t just selling a product—we were providing peace of mind to families and businesses.

In Mexico, for example, we had to adapt our technology to address specific security needs, such as protection against armed robberies, while complying with local regulations. This process not only pushed us to innovate further but also resulted in some of our most significant technological breakthroughs. Additionally, building trust in new markets and creating efficient supply chains were challenges that required a strategic approach and localization of our solutions.

As someone who has been protecting lives through technology for nearly three decades, what do you consider your greatest achievement?

While patents and technological innovations are significant milestones, my greatest achievement has been creating a lasting impact across multiple dimensions of society. First and foremost, there’s the human impact—each of the more than 300,000 vehicles we’ve protected represents families and individuals who trust us with their safety.

When I started in Buenos Aires, my vision was to make vehicle protection more accessible and effective. Seeing that vision become a reality has been deeply rewarding. Additionally, through Auto Seguro and Iron Glass, we have created hundreds of jobs in Argentina and Mexico, developing a specialized workforce in advanced manufacturing.

I believe the most exciting part of innovating in a competitive and globalized market is thinking of a product, developing it, introducing it to the market, having it accepted, and ultimately making it a success. This process is a milestone that fills any innovator with pride because it represents not just commercial success but also the validation of years of effort.

Finally, patents are another major achievement. From the moment an idea is conceived, developed, and verified as unique on a global scale, to the moment the recognition of a patent is received, it’s a long and challenging process. But beyond the economic benefits, patents transcend, leaving a legacy in history and marking the beginning of something new that contributes to society and elevates the quality of existing products.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for expanding Iron Glass into the U.S. market?

The U.S. market represents an exciting new frontier for our technology. We see great potential for our thin laminated bullet-resistant glass solutions in both private and commercial applications. Our goal is to bring the same level of innovation and protection that we’ve successfully implemented in Latin America while adapting to the unique requirements of the U.S. market.

Expansion is not only an opportunity for growth but also a chance to demonstrate that our solutions can compete and stand out in one of the world’s most demanding markets.

Last, what message would you like to send to entrepreneurs and inventors who are just starting out?

My advice to entrepreneurs is simple: embrace fear. Fear is not your enemy; it’s your ally. It keeps you alert, humble, and always ready to adapt. Don’t fear failure; instead, fear the regret of not having tried. The path of innovation is not a straight line—it’s filled with obstacles and challenges. But every obstacle is a disguised opportunity. Stay curious, be relentless, and never stop questioning the status quo. Remember, true innovation happens when you’re willing to risk everything for an idea you believe in.