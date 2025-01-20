Redslim Appoints Paul Walker as Chief Growth Officer

Redslim has appointed Paul Walker as chief growth officer.

Paul will help in driving Redslim’s growth strategy, capitalizing on new opportunities and expanding market presence.

On Nov 7, 2024, Astorg Invests in Redslim, Teaming Up with Founders for Expansion.

Who did Redslim appoint as Chief Growth Officer?

Redslim, a leading data management company for global brands, on Monday announced that it has appointed Paul Walker as Chief Growth Officer, leading its vision for accelerated growth and excellence.

Eric Bensimon, Co-CEO, said, “We are excited to welcome Paul as our Chief Growth Officer. His wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach will be crucial in shaping our next chapter. Together, we’re ready to deliver meaningful impactful value and create lasting impact for our clients as we continue to grow.”

Paul Walker said, “I have worked with the Redslim team for several years now in my role of advisor to the board. Redslim’s journey of growth through its people is inspiring. I’m thrilled to join this team at such a crucial moment. With a strong product and engaged clients, Redslim is in a uniquely strong position to explore new markets and deliver high-standard data and BI solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to bring our value to new heights for all stakeholders.”

About Paul?

According to the company, before joining Redslim, Paul held different executive positions across several regions, including the US, Latin America, and APAC. He has delivered value to clients in diverse industries such as CPG, financial services, agriculture, and media, including notable companies like Nielsen and as Chief Operating Officer at Kynetec. His track record of driving transformational growth will be instrumental for Redslim to achieve its ambitious plans.

What will Paul do?

Paul will help in driving Redslim’s growth strategy, capitalizing on new opportunities and expanding market presence, Redslim said in a statement.

Astorg Invests in Redslim, Teaming Up with Founders for Expansion

On Nov 7, 2024 , Redslim said that Astorg, a leading Pan-European private equity firm, is has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in the Company from its Founders, Eric Bensimon, Alberto Alcaniz, Soren Altmann and Patric Mezei (the “Founders”), who will re-invest significantly in the business. Redslim provides data management services, leveraging a proprietary technology platform, and focusing on Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) and Consumer Healthcare (CHC) segments. Through this partnership, Astorg will support the company’s growth and international expansion, collaborating closely with the founders and the management team.

Eric Bensimon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Redslim, commented, “At Redslim, we are passionate about clients, people, data, technology, and the challenging use-cases that our clients set out for us. Astorg combines a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach, a pragmatic mindset, and a deep understanding of our industry, all of which allowed us to foster a trusted relationship and to align on a common vision for Redslim’s future growth and development.”

Charles-Hubert Le Baron, Partner, Head of Software & Technology for Astorg Mid-Cap, remarked, “We have spent considerable time gaining deep insights into Redslim’s industry, while initiating a dialogue with the Founders a few months ago. We are impressed by Redslim’s unique positioning and highly differentiated offering, which are reflected in strong customer satisfaction and upselling trends. The Company’s ability to attract top industry talents has built very solid foundations, and we are eager to partner with the team to drive accelerated growth and international expansion.”

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners. Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.