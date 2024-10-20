Redmi 13 C Vs Redmi 14C | Which is the Best Budget Phone to Buy?

When you are looking for budget smartphones, Xiaomi’s Redmi series is among the top searches. There is no doubt that the world’s best smartphone manufacturer offers a wide range of budget phones that fit nicely into your budget limitations. Redmi 13C, launched in 2023, was a great hit among mid-range budget smartphone users. It was a total balance of looks, specs, performance, and value-added updates promised by the brand.

In October 2024, Xiaomi offered another model in the Redmi series – the Redmi 14C. Following the popularity of the Redmi 13C, many had concerns about whether it would be a hit or not. However, the wide range of features packed into Redmi 14C is making its way into the market and capturing people’s attention.

Redmi 13C vs Redmi 14C – Who Wins?

It’s difficult for consumers to decide between the best and appropriate options when two perfect choices are coming from the same brand. If you are confused between these two, then here is a detailed Redmi 13C vs. Redmi 14C comparison review to help you buy the best. After a hands-on evaluation of both devices, let’s have a look at a few interesting findings.

Specs Redmi 13C Redmi 14C Camera 50MP Main, 8MP Front 50MP Main, 12MP Front Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra Battery 5000mAh 5160mAh Refresh Rate 90Hz 120Hz Charging 18W fast charge – USB C-Type 18W fast charge – USB C-Type Colours Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Clover Green, Glacier White Sage Green, Starry Blue, Midnight black & Dreamy Purple

Higher Side on Looks & Performance

Redmi 13C is a decent-looking frosted plastic back phone coming in different attractive colours. But, here Redmi 14C is winning the game with a glass back and some dazzling colours. Plus, you get variations in textures and design. Such as starry blue comes with a glass back and a whole galaxy at its back. On the other hand, sage green comes with a matte and faux leather finish giving it a more luxurious look. However, the dreamy purple and midnight black are the winners in sophistication.

Not just the looks but Redmi 14C does well in performance. It is packed with a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor with a refresh rate of 120Hz which is obviously 30Hz more than Redmi 13C. The previous model had a chipset MediaTek Helio G85 with a refresh rate of 90 Hz that was decent for multitasking. However, for robust usage, it sometimes slowed down and was not ideal for gaming.

A Real Performance Boost!

Redmi 14C is on the other hand providing a real kick in making you enjoy the lite mobile gaming. The higher refresh rate and ultra processor help you multitask easily. Moreover, you can play some lite games without facing any slow-down issues. A higher refresh rate lets you enjoy all videos and motion pictures.

Camera’s Tug of War

One of the common features that grasp the attention of users in budget phones is the camera. When you are investing less in the phone, you cannot expect a high-end camera. However, Xiaomi offers a great deal when it comes to cameras in its Redmi phones. Though both Redmi 13C and Redmi 14C are budget phones, but packed with a nice camera kit.

We didn’t find any huge difference in the camera kit. Both come with a rear camera of 50 MP main camera. The only difference is in the front camera, Redmi 14C offers you a 13MP lens to capture clear and crisp selfies however in 13C it was only an 8MP basic camera. Overall, the performance of both cameras is good in the daylight. You may get fair pictures in low light but on Zoom, there can be pixilation that blurs out the details.

Better Battery Power

Another win for both phones is their battery and active time. Redmi 13C was a favourite for everyone due to its 5000mAh battery giving active time of up to 25 days on standby. Supporting 18W charging a USB C-Type it was just a good fit.

Redmi 14C came up with a slightly better and bigger battery of 5160mAh with 18W fast charging. The phone’s stand-by matches its previous model and on moderate usage, it can for about 24 hours and even more.

Surprises on Pricing

Xiaomi Redmi series has always been pocket-friendly and surprised everyone with the low prices against good features and specifications. In the case of Redmi 14C, the expectations were different. We perceived that Xiaomi will increase the power tag a little to maintain the base of the latest variant and justify all new features in the device. However, to our surprise, it is invoiced at less than 35,000 PKR which is the same as the launch price of Redmi 13C.

So, for anyone looking for a smartphone under 35k, Redmi 14C is the best pick against Redmi 13C. For a justifiable price, you can enjoy a good chipset, offering a seamless lite gaming experience, a good camera, plus stunning looks.

A Steer Clear Winner? Hard to Decide!

Evaluating both Redmi 13C and Redmi 14C still makes it hard to decide which one is the best suit among both. As a matter of fact, the Xiaomi Redmi 14C is obviously a better pick when it comes to a better chipset, battery, and stylish look. The brand actually invested in the aesthetics of this device giving it a more luxurious look. However, the Redmi 13C is still a champ in many ways. It’s not a bad deal to pick if you have a chance.

To decide better you can check the pricing and offers on Redmi 13C and Redmi 14C at Xiaomi Sale. The official Xiaomi dealership online is offering you amazing discount bundles on all Xiaomi products that you can not miss out on.