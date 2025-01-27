Redefine radio communication: RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies

RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies with industrial grade

As a global brand in the two way communication industry, Since 2010, RETEVIS begins R&D for RETEVIS two way radios. RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies has expanded into more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than 10,000,000 consumers, and selling more than 40,000,000 products. With the development of the global market, RETEVIS are committed to the scene applications of communication technology, to redefine radio communication, offer better industrial grade products, and make communication easier.

RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies with “Always Customer Centricity”

RETEVIS, [ˌrɪtˈvɪs], derives from REdefine TElecommunications VIsion Signpost. “We are together” is RETEVIS’s Core values, together with employees,customers and partners. In order to put customer satisfaction first, RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies offer up to 24-month radio repair for free, 24/7 instant online service and life-long technical support to customers.

To do more than just keep customers in mind,“Always Customer Centrality” has permeated every facet of RETEVIS business decisions and action. In 2013,RETEVIS work together with partners for the good of the customer, and launched the first best-selling model-RETEVIS H777/h-777 as the early classic portable business radio, then the first ease-to -use RETEVIS RT628 consumer walkie talkies. “Being creators together, not just consumers”, RETEVIS go on with working together with amateur radio operators. In 2018, RETEVIS Launched the first IP67 Front Panel Programming Ailunce ham digital radio- RETEVIS Ailunce HD1, get recognized and popular in radio amateurs. In 2020, RETEVIS RT49P (EZTalk 4) floating walkie talkies released and get loved by fishing, kayaks/kayaking outdoor enthusiasts and published in Canada outdoor magazine-explore. As RETEVIS customers increasingly need that industrial-grade quality comes first. In order to satisfy consumers,RETEVIS RB48 heavy duty two way radios released, specially design for harsh environments.

RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies with social responsibility

RETEVIS reliable walkie talkies comply with international standards, such as ISO certification, to ensure the quality and safety of its products. RETEVIS products have also passed CE,FCC,ROHS and other certifications, compliance in the international market. Since 2017, RETEVIS has been published in a few magazines, such as Practical Wireless,Stark,Explore and Stark etc.

RETEVIS actively participates in social responsibility activities, supporting emergency disaster with communication equipment in need and encourage younger radio amateurs.

As RETEVIS Amazon top brand, 100K+ customers highly rated, 100K+ orders for this brand in past 3 months with lower returns. Retevis Direct official store(https://www.amazon.com/stores/Retevis/page/2AD89964-FBD8-4225-8A2C-9BF89AD9992B?maas=maas_adg_866AE8FB267DEF119D4844D7B3A89E40_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas)has got 4.9 out of 5.0 reviews, always 100% positive in the last 12 months.

RETEVIS eBay Germany has planted one of 11,000 trees in the Harz, to make a sustainable contribution to protecting nature.

About RETEVIS

RETEVIS is the global growing two way communication brand, and a global communication technology demand customization developer of segmented fields for general consumers, business users and amateur radio users. Products include consumer walkie talkies, professional two way radios, amateur radios and accessories etc. For more information about RETEVIS, please refer to retevis.com.