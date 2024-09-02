Reasons to Choose Laravel Framework for Your Development Project

Laravel since its release has proved to be a suitable choice for developers as well as companies. With its wide range of features, it is stable, reliable and guarantees the development of projects on time without any glitches. Another quality of Laravel is its security with its built-in authentication tools that assure the safety of data.

But before we begin with other reasons why you should use Laravel let’s begin with the brief introduction of Laravel development.

What is Laravel development?

Laravel is an open-source and well-known PHP framework used in web application development. It has robust built-in features such as authentication mechanisms etc. to help developers do smooth development without any need to start from scratch.

Another reason why companies prefer to hire Laravel developers is because of the object-related mapping (ORM) which offers simplified database interaction. However, some of its dynamic features include strong security and a robust routing system.

Features of Laravel

Some of the top features of the Laravel framework that make it one of the top choices are given below:

The model-view-controller (MVC) architectural pattern helps in robust app development.

Contains a well-tested library of core components and packages.

Better development experience because of Plugins extending IDE capabilities.

Enables to write less code with more focus on application functionality.

Seamless session handling & flawless object-relational mapping.

Lightweight and pre-developed templates.

Other than these features above Laravel is one of the top choices of developers around the globe because of its flexibility and rich set of functionalities. Let us tell you some of the reasons behind the success of Laravel, also making it a favored choice for development of web or mobile apps.

Reason To Choose Laravel Development

With robust tools and awesome built-in features, Laravel is best at boosting the productivity of developers. Its elegant syntax has laid the strong base of many popular solutions helping them to adapt as they scale.

Some other reasons why Laravel is suitable for small and large-scale projects are below.

So, let’s start with the famous and important quality of Laravel which is the Blade templating engine.

Blade Templating Engine

Blade is a simple, lightweight but robust templating engine that helps in the creation of dynamic web pages. Also, best for the development of high-performance web applications.

Built-in Authentication System

Laravel contains a built-in authentication mechanism that enables the developers to implement user authorization quickly. This system also offers developers with controllers, & middleware etc., making it easy for them to get started with user authentication.

Eloquent ORM

Laravel’s Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) is another feature that allows the development of high-performance web apps. Eloquent gives an expressive API for working with databases. This ORM also offers an intuitive & convenient way to insert, update, and delete from a database.

Artisan Command-Line Interface

Laravel’s Artisan command line interface allows the developers to execute a wide range of tasks. Developers can generate boilerplate code, migrate databases, and run tests.

Vibrant Laravel Community

Laravel has a vibrant community of senior, junior, and mid-level developers who are ready to help their fellow developers. This community also offers a forum for developers to ask questions with a wide array of resources, documentation, plugins, and tutorials.

In-built Testing Framework

Laravel, with its built-in testing framework, allows you to write & run tests for your app. It helps in the efficient writing of units, integration & acceptance tests. To ensure the detailed testing of an app.

Supports Modular-View-Controller (MVC)

Laravel follows the Model View Controller architectural pattern which provides a structural approach to building a web app promoting code reusability. This separation enables the efficient management of data, user interface, and user interactions. It promotes reusability helping apps to scale, also allowing the developers to work on different components simultaneously.

Highly Secure

Laravel offers advanced security features that allow easy configuration on most websites to protect from cyber criminals & hackers. It uses the Bcrypt hashing algorithm which means it never saves passwords in the database. And offers restricted access features that are easy to create and keep customer’s data safe & secure.

Now you know the reasons why Laravel is a good choice for your web or mobile app development. So, let us tell you about some advantages of this framework.

Advantages of Laravel Development

Some of the top benefits you can leverage if you decide to go for Laravel web application development are given below:

Efficient Traffic Handling

Your website should be best at handling traffic without any crashes or downtime. So, if you choose to build your website on Laravel, handling large traffic should be the least of your concerns. The Laravel framework uses a special message queue system that allows developers to sideline website tasks like emails until later.

Smooth Third-Party Integrations

Websites now require third-party integrations like Stripe or PayPal etc. and with Laravel developers it is super easy to get them included. Without any disruption to the app’s overall functionality.

Flexibility & Scalability

Laravel has pre-installed authorization libraries that permit the developer to create a large set of advanced features such as password reset & encryption.

It also contains third-party packages with the ability to provide features & functionalities. Thus, giving Laravel the position of one of the most flexible frameworks.

Easy Support & Maintenance

The Laravel development is best when it comes to regular maintenance of the solution. For instance, you want to include certain features in the app developed with Laravel so any developer can pick up from where the development process was left.

Enhanced Performance

Laravel supports caching for the websites which helps in boosting site speed and decreased downtime. It also makes the other speed optimization techniques easy to deploy such as memory use reduction and database indexing.

All these performance-enhancing techniques are best in enhancing speed and increasing SEO friendliness.

Easy to use

It is easy to use and consists of a range of built-in templates which make the development simpler. This framework’s output number is also phenomenal as seasoned developers can develop 5 to 6 page websites in a day or two.

Laravel’s Inertia

A huge part of Laravel’s appeal is the inertia library that allows the developers to render application views on the client side without writing in JavaScript. It enables the developers to write SPAs without any complexity and is used to design Laravel’s Vue.js components but is compatible with any frontend framework. Helping in the web development of highly responsive and fast apps.

Free to Use

Laravel is open source which means it’s free to use and you can get started with no pricing. However, there are some paid products such as Laravel Forge, Envoyer Laravel Nova, etc.

With all these advantages another amazing thing about it is its ability to work with other technologies and tools. In fact, the Laravel experts around the globe leverage the full capabilities of this framework coupled with other frameworks and tools to create seamless solutions. Let us tell you about the top combinations!

Best Laravel Combinations

Below are a few of the best Laravel combinations that can help you in the development of flawless and seamless websites.

1.Laravel + Vue.js

Vue.js is a JavaScript framework and Laravel offers its built-in support which makes it easier for developers to build advanced client-side applications.

2.Laravel + Angular

Angular is used in the development of Single Page Applications (SPAs). In this combo, Laravel is used to build the web backend while Angular is for frontend. It is best to develop a powerful full-stack app with the ability to process traffic & data.

3.Laravel + React Native

The integration of Laravel on the backend with React Native on the front end helps in the development of scalable and cross-platform mobile apps.

4.Laravel+ ReactJs

With Laravel on the backend coupled with ReactJs is best for the development of fast and high-performing apps.

5.Laravel+ Next.js

Next.js on the front end and Laravel on the back end can help Laravel developers in building seamless apps.

You can use these combinations to build flawless & scalable web apps with robust architecture. That’s why Laravel is used by big names all around the globe.

Popular Companies Using Laravel

Some of the well-known companies that are using Laravel in one way or another are given below. So, hire dedicated developers and become a big name!

Apple

Square

Zillow

Pfizer

BBC

9GAG

FedEx

Variety

Indubitably, Laravel is an awesome framework with powerful support and a great documentation facility. In addition to being user-friendly with elegant syntax.

Final Thoughts

Laravel is a reliable, secure, and sturdy framework known for web app development and its MVC architecture is best for improving code organization. Indeed, this framework can provide a strong base for building high-quality and efficient apps. That’s why it is used by famous names to power up their technology solutions that are equipped to fulfill all their business as well as customer needs.

