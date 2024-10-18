Realbet.NG: The First Sports Betting Exchange in Nigeria

Realbet Nigeria is a different kind of sports betting company in Nigeria because all other betting companies in Nigeria run the sportsbook model only whereas Realbet Nigeria runs both a sportsbook model and also a betting exchange model in Nigeria. This is a major difference offering better value for money to bettors in Nigeria.

A betting exchange is an online service, which allows customers to bet against each other on sports and a range of other events. A bet will be accepted only if there is a bet placed on the opposite outcome available on the exchange. This process of lining up bets on opposite outcomes against each other is called “matching”. Customers’ bets can be matched at more attractive odds on Realbet Nigeria.

On preliminary review of the new website, the following points were noted:

It is the first betting exchange in Nigeria

It is an integrated betting platform that comprises of a betting exchange in Nigeria and a sportsbook on the same portal.

The portal offers a smooth consistent user interface that also user friendly, clean and less busy so as to increase adoption.

With the betting exchange in Nigeria

1: Bettors can bet directly against each other and against friends such that one bettor backs the outcome and the other lays the outcome

2: Bettors can set their own profitable odds in the exchange which could result to higher payouts.

3: There is no maximum bet or maximum payout defined on the exchange module

With the sportsbook in Nigeria

1: Bettors can only bet against the house such that bettors can back the outcome whereas the house lays the outcome

2: Bettor can only bet using the fixed odds published on the portal

3: Bet limits and payout limits may be applied in a sportsbook module

The portal offers 5 services across both the exchange and the sports book – sportsbetting, esports , virtual sports betting, instant gaming and prediction markets.

1: Sports Betting in Nigeria

Bettors can choose to bet on sports betting events either by betting against the house or against each other or other bettors

2: Virtual Sports in Nigeria

The virtual sprots combines the latest in artificial intelligence with an extensive soccer league betting offering

Bettors can bet on a variety of scheduled virtual leagues in short sequences for increased pleasure

Bettors can choose to bet on virtual sports either by betting against the house or against each other or other bettors

3: Instant Gaming and Casino in Nigeria

The instant gaming service offers on-demand casino games which bettors can start and play at any time they wish just by clicking a button

Bettors can choose to bet on instant games or casion games either by betting against the house or against each other or other bettors

4: Esports in NIgeria

On the portal, bettors can access thousands of leading esports events and tournaments monthly where they can either bet against the house or against each other.

Esports short for electronic sports, allows betting on competition that use video games and is often organized and could be a multiplayer video game

Bettors can choose to bet on e-sports either by betting against the house or against each other or other bettors

5: Prediction Markets in Nigeria

The prediction market service allows bettors to create their own custom markets to run publicly or privately between friends or groups

The prediction market is an exchange-traded market where individuals can bet on the outcome of a variety of events with an unknown future

Bettors can choose to bet on prediction markets either by betting against the house or against each other or other bettors

The major games changers are the betting exchange and the prediction markets features because these are new sports betting models in Nigeria. Setting up a betting exchange in Nigeria will allow bettors to ability to place unlimited bets and payouts.

At the moment Realbet appears to be innovative and forward thinking within the sports betting industry in Nigeria.