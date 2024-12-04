RavenQuest Phase 3 Launch: Prepare for Web3’s Most Anticipated MMORPG on December 5, 2024

Phase 3 of RavenQuest Will Unlock Exclusive Access to Player Rewards as part of Immutable’s 50 Million Dollar “Main Quest”

RavenQuest has been making waves in the web3 gaming world and is one of the anticipated MMORPGs in the web3 space. On December 5, 2024, (9 AM PT), quests will go live marking the beginning of “Phase 3” before its land sale on December 8th (9 AM PT). In addition to the land sale, Phase 3 will bring a new connection infrastructure that will unite all regional servers, and will also unlock alpha access to player rewards through Immutable’s Main Quest. Immutable’s highly anticipated Main Quest kicked off in early 2024, captivating players with its innovative reward system. Immutable was recently named 2024’s “fastest growing ecosystem”

First up: the land sale. This isn’t just any in-game real estate, it’s your chance to secure a piece of RavenQuest’s vibrant, player-driven world. Owning land positions you at the center of this immersive MMORPG while also unlocking Immutable’s Main Quest program, one of the largest player rewards programs in web3 gaming history. With up to 50 million in rewards tied to gems, early participation is key to maximizing your in-game benefits.

RavenQuest has already proven its appeal with over 250,000 active players across its web2 version, Ravendawn, and its early-access phases. The game also earned the title of “Best Adventure Game” at the 2024 GAM3 Awards and amassed an impressive 1.7 million Twitch views and has sold out all previous land sales in minutes. Now, Phase 3 is set to build on that success with new features and opportunities.

What’s New in Phase 3?

Global Connectivity: Regional servers are now unified, allowing players from around the world to collaborate, trade, and compete on global leaderboards.

Feed the Munk: A collaborative system where players work together to complete milestones, unlock rewards, and advance the game’s ecosystem.

Web3 Upgrades: Enhanced NFT capabilities, including withdrawals, deposits, and minting, expand the blockchain gaming experience.

Festive Fun: A holiday-themed event introduces rare, seasonal rewards to celebrate Christmas within the game.

“RavenQuest is more than a game, it’s a community-driven adventure,” says Matt Welsh, the Chief Marketing Officer. This new phase reinforces that vision, offering players opportunities for epic quests, trading, and competitive gameplay in a global ecosystem.

The land sale represents a unique opportunity to join an ever-growing universe and secure your place in this groundbreaking MMORPG. Visit the Immutable Play page today to claim your land and prepare for the next chapter in RavenQuest’s adventure.

Follow the ‘best adventure game’ of the year as voted by you at the G3 awards. Follow now for exclusive early access, assets, and unique alpha for the Immutable Gems program