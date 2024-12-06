Rap Icon Arabian Prince Joins HIO Music as Chief Innovation Officer

The N.W.A. legend brings his groundbreaking vision to HIO, bridging music and technology like never before

Web3 music platform HIO Music has recently appointed Arabian Prince, founding member of the legendary hip-hop group N.W.A., as its Chief Innovation Officer. Renowned for his contributions to music and technology, Arabian Prince brings decades of expertise to HIO, positioning the platform for transformative growth.

Arabian Prince, whose works include the album Innovative Life and the electrifying single Panic Zone, has been at the forefront of blending artistry with innovation. His tracks are now available exclusively on HIO Music (formerly Helios) to give fans and audiophiles a chance to relive the early beats of hip-hop history.

“I’m thrilled to join HIO and contribute to a platform that not only celebrates musical artistry but also embraces innovation in its truest sense. HIO is pushing boundaries in how music is created, shared, and experienced, and I’m excited to be part of this journey,” said Arabian Prince on his role with the company.

As Chief Innovation Officer, Arabian Prince is leading initiatives to enhance user experiences and introduce cutting-edge technologies that empower artists and listeners alike. His vision aligns with HIO’s commitment to creating a platform that bridges the gap between music and technology. “With Arabian Prince on board, we’re entering a new era of innovation. His unparalleled expertise at the crossroads of music and technology makes him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to redefine the music industry,” said HIO Music founder Ryder Havdale.

HIO has issued an invite to fans to explore Arabian Prince’s legendary catalog and stay tuned for groundbreaking developments as the platform evolves. The app is available on iOS, Android, and Solana Saga.