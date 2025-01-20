RAHVOLT WILL LAUNCH SURGE, A REVOLUTIONARY RESIDENTIAL ENERGY STORAGE PRODUCT, AT ENEX IN POLAND

Rahvolt, the world’s No. 1 distributed residential energy storage brand and solutions provider, has publicly announced on social media that it will be attending the ENEX energy show in Poland on February 18-19 and will be launching its next generation of residential energy storage products, the Surge series, on-site.

(Click on tickets below to save to your phone)

Rahvolt’s Head of Media and Public Relations said that the Surge series of products will revolutionize the European residential energy storage market, making battery-switching technology available to European households at the lowest cost and highest efficiency.

“We can’t reveal more details about the product right now, but we assure everyone that the Chiron range of products will surely reshape this market and every European family, and a high quality of life will soon be within reach”

“Yes, we have heard the consumers, in fact we have been listening, we know exactly what the average European family needs in terms of energy storage, and we have certainly delivered”

As well as launching new products at the event, Rahvolt also had a great selection of souvenirs, free food and drink for visitors, who were able to visit with just an e-ticket.