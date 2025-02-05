QuickNode and Fuse Partner to Launch Web3 Industry’s First Layer 2 for Businesses Powered By Polygon CDK

QuickNode, the leading Web3 infrastructure provider, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Fuse Network to implement the industry’s first Layer 2 (L2) for businesses, powered by QuickNode Rollups and Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) technology.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the rollups ecosystem, bringing together three powerhouse players to advance blockchain scalability and accessibility. The collaboration leverages QuickNode’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, Fuse’s user-centric Web3 payment solution stack, and Polygon CDK’s cutting-edge rollup technology. The result will be the first L2 built on Polygon CDK tailored for businesses, enabling seamless payment processing, enhanced scalability, and optimized access to decentralized finance solutions.

“This collaboration accelerates the future of scalable payments,” said Dmitry Shklovsky, QuickNode co-founder. “QuickNode’s Rollups infrastructure, Fuse’s payments platform, and Polygon’s CDK are converging to empower the next generation of onchain payment solutions.”

The implementation will enable Fuse to significantly enhance its transaction processing capabilities while maintaining security and decentralization. Built on Polygon’s CDK technology and powered by QuickNode’s reliable infrastructure, this solution will empower Fuse users with lightning-fast transaction speeds, significantly reduced costs, and the ability to scale seamlessly for growing business demands.

“Integrating QuickNode’s Rollup solution as the backbone of our upcoming L2 Ember network is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver scalable, efficient blockchain solutions to businesses worldwide,” said Mark Smargon, CEO of Fuse. “This partnership allows us to leverage the best-in-class infrastructure and proven rollup technology to upgrade transaction speed, reduce costs, and truly empower businesses to adopt Web3 with confidence.”

The partnership comes at a strategic time as the industry sees increasing demand for scalable blockchain solutions, and also showcases the practical application of Polygon’s CDK technology in a production environment, demonstrating its potential for future rollup implementations.

“Seeing Fuse leverage Polygon CDK through QuickNode’s RaaS infrastructure validates our vision for modular rollup technology,” said Aishwary Gupta, Head of payments at Polygon. “This collaboration exemplifies how different layers of blockchain technology can work together to create more efficient and scalable solutions.”

This partnership will also power the upcoming launch of Fuse Ember. In anticipation of that, the Fuse team will soon facilitate a Node Sale and Activation Campaign, which will empower participants to secure and strengthen the Fuse ecosystem, ensuring it remains robust, transparent, and community-driven. Fuse Network will share more details soon.

QuickNode’s infrastructure supports the development of enterprise-grade Layer 2 and Rollup solutions, offering advanced technology and expert guidance for scalable blockchain deployments.

About QuickNode

Since 2017, QuickNode has become the backbone of blockchain innovation by offering the most powerful infrastructure to build and scale your business onchain with access to 60+ blockchains and 99.99% uptime. QuickNode’s unparalleled blockchain infrastructure expertise is why QuickNode Rollups have become the go-to RaaS choice for leading Layer 2 networks.

About Fuse Network

Fuse is a veteran team building the “Stripe” of L2’s with 5 years in the space, building a vibrant open-source ecosystem. Since pioneering account abstraction in 2019, Fuse has led L2 innovation by delivering a non-custodial, Web2-like mobile experience, making blockchain payments seamless for businesses and their customers. Fuse is transitioning to a scalable infrastructure, leveraging ZK (Zero Knowledge) technology to support business payments and achieve transaction throughput comparable to or exceeding Visa.

Contact

Chief Operating Officer

Jackie De La Rosa

QuickNode

jackie@quicknode.com