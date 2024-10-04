Qubetics, Chainlink, and Cardano: Best Presale Crypto Tokens Making Waves in 2024

Do you consider yourself a crypto trader who has been patiently hovering on the fence, waiting for the next presale? Count it! Qubetics will dominate the discussion in crypto circles, and this will all happen shortly! From the presale, which has proved lucrative, raising approximately $1.3 million in a short span, it is almost unfair not to be interested in what this project is all about. But how does it compare with other projects such as Chainlink or Cardano? With an understanding of Qubetics, it is now fitting to discuss the features that set it apart from Chainlink and Cardano and why it is preferable over both. Let’s discuss the details!

Qubetics: The Best Crypto Presale of 2024

Qubetics has a presale for its tokens, and the recent round was oversubscribed in less than a minute, garnering $1.3 million or more. It aims at tangible uses like gasless transactions, foreign exchange, and quantum protection. All of these are not merely technical terms; they are real factors that B2B companies and people encounter currently.

For instance, such a system can facilitate international direct money transfers without any charges or delay. That is where Qubetics’ gasless transfers come into play. Also, the platform operates with a quantum-resistant architecture, which safeguards resources as computational approach improvements occur. For example, in decentralised finance, it will be possible for users to deal with different assets through multiple chain wallets without creating the confusion factor that is always there.

Chainlink Enters Australia with RWA Tokenization on Agenda

Chainlink Labs recently partnered with one of the leading Australian banks, ANZ, to launch Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenisation in the country. With more than $750 billion in assets under management, ANZ has joined hands with Chainlink as part of Project Guardian, an initiative launched by the Singaporean central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

As part of the partnership, Chainlink will utilize its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to secure the cross-chain exchange of tokenized RWAs, the company said in an announcement posted on the microblogging website X. ANZ also announced joining Project Guardian to explore the concept of tokenized real-world assets in the financial markets and learn about interoperability between different private blockchains.

According to rwa.xyz, RWA tokenization has surged by 53% since the start of 2024 with $12.7 billion worth of RWA tokenized on-chain. Despite the promising news, Chainlink is still 77% from its all-time high of $52.70 recorded in May 2021.

Cardano Celebrates Major Milestone with Midnight Testnet Launch

Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder of Cardano, announced on October 3, 2024, to celebrate the major milestone of the Midnight Testnet launch. Cardano’s Midnight team officially rolled out its testnet for developers and entities, which also features improved user experience. Apart from the aesthetics, the team encourages less-exposed developers to build smart contracts.

The latest testnet launch would also allow developers to experience a lot more stable sandbox environment to experiment with on-chain application development without having to compromise on the security of the sensitive data. The Midnight team aims to launch a regular hackathon to allow developers to make use of the network’s data protection. Besides, they can also contribute to the future development of the network, keeping in view the community’s feedback.

Qubetics, the Presale Crypto Token You Can’t Miss

What is different here is that while Qubetics offers solutions, it offers solutions that are feasible. Chainlink and Cardano have their strengths, but Qubetics is offering particular features like quantum resistance, easier UI, and multi-chain compatible asset management that might be useful for most of the users. These aspects make Qubetics the best crypto presale platform, especially for those intending to invest in a project that solves shortcomings in the blockchain system.

The Qubetics presale has already begun to gain some attention and, to date, has $1.2 million and is still on the increase. And in the process of developing features to change the finance, this presents a chance to be part of something revolutionary.

To be a part of this new vision, grab your Qubetics presale tokens before they’re gone:

