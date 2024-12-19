Qubetics’ 3-Day Window for 10% Discount, Cardano’s Bitcoin Integration, and Arbitrum’s Layer-2 Strength, Define the Best Cryptos to Watch This Week

Have you noticed the buzz in the crypto world this week? Cardano has seen $160 million worth of ADA scooped up by whales, and Arbitrum has hit a staggering $5 billion in total value locked (TVL). These projects are gaining momentum, but another name deserves your attention—Qubetics ($TICS). With over 10,800 token holders and more than 359 million tokens sold, Qubetics is carving its path as one of the best cryptos to invest in this week.

The Qubetics presale offers a 10% discount, but there’s a catch: you only have three days left before the next stage begins, raising the price once again. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just stepping into the blockchain world, this could be your chance to capitalise on a rapidly growing project. Let’s break down what makes Qubetics, Cardano, and Arbitrum stand out this week.

Qubetics Presale Offers Limited-Time Opportunity for Investors

Qubetics is revolutionising asset ownership through its innovative Real World Asset Tokenization platform. By converting physical and digital assets into tradeable tokens, it’s making high-value investments accessible to everyone. With over 10,800 token holders and 359 million $TICS tokens sold, Qubetics is already building a strong community of backers.

Imagine a real estate company tokenising luxury properties, enabling everyday investors to own a fraction of high-end developments. Or picture an entrepreneur raising funds by tokenising equipment—avoiding the red tape of traditional loans. Qubetics bridges the gap, offering liquidity to previously illiquid markets.

Currently, in its 13th presale stage, $TICS tokens are priced at $0.0342. Each stage lasts just seven days, with a 10% price hike every Sunday at midnight. Analysts predict $TICS could reach $0.25 by the presale’s end, yielding a 630.19% ROI. Post-mainnet launch, $TICS could hit $10, delivering an extraordinary 29107.82% ROI.

For example, an investment of $2,440,000 at the current price would yield approximately 71,428,571 $TICS tokens. If $TICS reaches $10, this could translate into a massive $714 million.

What sets Qubetics apart is its role as the world’s first Web3 aggregator, uniting major blockchains to ensure seamless interoperability. It’s not just about tokens—it’s about building a functional and interconnected blockchain ecosystem. To dive deeper into this project, you can watch this video.

Cardano Sees Whale Accumulation Amidst Key Upgrades

Cardano is making headlines this week as whales have purchased $160 million worth of ADA tokens during a price dip. This significant activity highlights investor confidence in the project’s long-term potential.

But that’s not all. Cardano is preparing for the highly anticipated Chang hard fork, aimed at improving scalability and governance. This upgrade is expected to boost the network’s transaction throughput to over 1,000 transactions per second, making it more efficient for decentralised applications.

Another game-changing development is Cardano’s integration with Bitcoin’s liquidity via the Bitcoin OS Bridge. This move unlocks new opportunities for decentralised finance (DeFi) on Cardano, leveraging Bitcoin’s market dominance.

With its growing ecosystem and recent advancements, Cardano continues to solidify its position among the best cryptos to invest in this week.

Arbitrum Reaches $5 Billion in Total Value Locked

Arbitrum, a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has achieved a major milestone by reaching $5 billion in TVL. This growth reflects the increasing adoption of its technology, which enhances Ethereum’s scalability and lowers transaction costs.

Recent collaborations, like the partnership between Aethir and MetaStreet to launch Yield Pass on Arbitrum’s blockchain, showcase its expanding ecosystem. This collaboration aims to provide new opportunities for decentralised finance and gaming platforms.

Analysts are optimistic about Arbitrum’s future, suggesting it remains undervalued compared to its competitors. With its ability to handle high transaction volumes and facilitate cost-efficient dApp development, Arbitrum is a promising choice for both developers and investors.

As its ecosystem continues to grow, Arbitrum is undeniably one of the best cryptos to invest in this week.

Conclusion: Why Qubetics, Cardano, and Arbitrum Are This Week’s Top Picks

The cryptocurrency market is filled with opportunities, but few projects offer the innovation and growth potential of Qubetics, Cardano, and Arbitrum. Qubetics’ Real World Asset Tokenization and limited-time 10% presale discount make it a standout choice for investors seeking high returns.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s whale activity and upcoming upgrades, combined with Arbitrum’s rapid TVL growth and partnerships, ensure these projects are worth considering. With only three days left before Qubetics’ next price increase, this is the moment to act.

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or exploring the market for the first time, these three projects represent the best cryptos to invest in this week.

