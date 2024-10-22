Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite with the world’s fastest mobile CPU.

Takeaway Points

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Elite.

This platform launches industry-leading technologies such as the second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU.

The innovations allow the Snapdragon 8 Elite to change user experiences with their devices.

What did Qualcomm Technologies launch?

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., on Monday at the Snapdragon Summit, announced the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the most powerful and world’s fastest mobile system-on-a-chip ever. Our flagship mobile platforms are now taking on the Elite name, showcasing the remarkable progress it represents for the industry.

This platform launches industry-leading technologies such as the second generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU and enhanced Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU, all of which deliver game-changing performance improvements, the company said in a statement.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, “We are so excited to bring the power of Qualcomm Oryon to our Snapdragon mobile platforms for the first time. Earlier this year we debuted it in PCs, delivering remarkable experiences and unparallel battery life to PC users, energizing the industry and getting the attention of consumers. Today, our second generation of the Qualcomm Oryon CPU debuts in our flagship Mobile Platform – it’s a major leap forward and we expect consumers to be thrilled with the new experiences enabled by our CPU technology.”

“With leading CPU, GPU and NPU capabilities, the Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers dramatic performance enhancements and power efficiency. In addition, it revolutionizes mobile experiences by offering personalized, multi-modal generative AI directly on the device enabling the understanding of speech, context, and images to enhance everything from productivity to creativity tasks while prioritizing user privacy,” Patrick added.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm said that the innovations allow the Snapdragon 8 Elite to change user experiences with their devices, making on-device multi-modal generative AI applications a reality on smartphones powered by Snapdragon. These technologies also power many other experiences across camera capabilities, with the company’s most powerful AI-ISP, as well as next-level gaming, super-fast web browsing, and more.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.