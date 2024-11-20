Qadriyyah Johnson: An Entrepreneur Shaping Healthcare and Human Services

Qadriyyah Johnson is a dynamic entrepreneur under 40 whose career exemplifies resilience, vision, and commitment. As an African American woman, She has built a thriving business empire by addressing crucial gaps in care, compliance, and communication within the healthcare and human services sectors.

Growing up in Greensboro, North Carolina, after college, her journey began in Mebane, North Carolina, where she worked in a supported living program. The experience revealed countless challenges in the industry’s approach to quality and compliance, sparking her ambition to create solutions to address these issues. Today, as the CEO and owner of multiple companies, she brings exceptional dedication and forward-thinking, driving her enterprises with precision and passion.

One of her most notable ventures is 123ezhome, a platform she launched in 2021 to connect landlords, individuals seeking long-term care or affordable housing, and their support teams. By offering a visual directory of essential care and housing options, such as a group home, 123ezhome simplifies the process of navigating these services. After rebuilding three times, she relaunched the platform in 2024, bringing her vision to life. Her commitment to refining the platform speaks to her passion for meeting user needs and her drive for excellence in care coordination.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Qadriyyah also developed 123ezalerts in 2021. This platform was designed to focus on compliance-driven alerts and communication tools, enabling smooth team collaboration. As compliance is crucial in healthcare, 123ezalerts helps organizations keep pace with regulatory requirements, maintaining strong communication across functions. Her dedication to providing user-focused solutions extends across her businesses, emphasizing a comprehensive approach that improves care, communication, and compliance.

What sets Qadriyyah apart is her deep commitment to making a difference, especially as a young woman of color navigating leadership roles in mental health and regulatory fields. In rooms where she often stands out for her background, Qadriyyah has consistently earned respect and proven her credibility through results. Managing several businesses simultaneously while maintaining personal balance has required her to develop firm boundaries and a leadership style marked by empathy, clarity, and inventive thinking.

One of her strongest motivations stems from observing how often small to mid-sized business owners are taken advantage of due to a lack of foundational knowledge. Determined to be their advocate, Qadriyyah launched her first business to serve as their “eyes and ears,” guiding them on the essentials while holding a high bar for quality and compliance. Her ability to “fill in the gaps” has positioned her as a trusted thought leader, with many seeking her advice on operational, compliance, and startup challenges.

Through her journey, Qadriyyah has learned invaluable lessons. “Everything is relative,” she emphasizes, reminding others of the importance of seeing the world through different lenses. She also champions systems as a non-negotiable and believes in being good to people. Her pragmatic approach and relatability have become hallmarks of her success.

Looking to the future, Qadriyyah envisions herself as the “Olivia Pope” of her industry—a trusted problem-solver and influential leader. She aspires to empower others by teaching them what she’s mastered in business consulting, helping over 500 organizations. Her public relations goals are to increase brand awareness, expand her network, and establish a presence in Atlanta and Charlotte, with hopes for podcast and TV appearances to further share her message.

Her message is simple yet powerful: “You can be young, successful, and authentic while excelling at what you do. Whatever you do, do it well and do it right.”