Q&A with Uday Kiran Sista, Founder of Hamaara, Murthy Ayyagari, CEO, and Rathnakumar, CTO

What inspired you to create Hamaara?

Hamaara was inspired by the challenges we faced as IT engineers in Silicon Valley, where owning a home felt out of reach due to high living costs. Our goal is to offer affordable housing solutions, making homeownership possible for middle-class families without the usual financial stress.

How is Hamaara different from traditional real estate companies?

Hamaara builds homes at cost price and transfers ownership to clients, reducing the financial burden without compromising on quality. Unlike traditional firms, we focus on delivering affordable, high-quality homes specifically designed for middle-class families.

Tell us about the two new developments scheduled for March 2025.

These developments are designed for IT engineers and strategically located for easy access to schools, transportation, and essential amenities. They reflect our commitment to affordable, quality housing that supports community growth and stability.

How do Hamaara’s other verticals—Hamaara Foods, Tiny Classroom, and Hamaara Technology—fit into your vision?

Each vertical enhances our mission to uplift the middle class. Hamaara Foods helps aspiring restaurateurs succeed, Tiny Classroom offers personalized education for children with special needs, and Hamaara Technology supports innovation and creativity.

How does Hamaara ensure transparency with clients?

Transparency is a core value at Hamaara. We guide clients through the homeownership process with clear communication and honest practices, ensuring trust and confidence every step of the way.

What is your vision for Hamaara’s impact?

We aim to transform housing in Silicon Valley, making homeownership attainable for hard-working families. By addressing diverse needs through housing, food, education, and technology, we’re creating thriving communities that empower families to live fulfilling lives.

How can families learn more and get involved with Hamaara?

Families can visit our website or contact us directly to learn more. We encourage the community to engage with our initiatives—whether it’s Hamaara Foods, Tiny Classroom, or Hamaara Technology.

Hamaara’s Groundbreaking Developments for 2025

Hamaara announces the groundbreaking of two new developments set for March 2025. Focused on IT engineers, these projects offer affordable, high-quality homes in prime locations, ensuring easy access to schools and amenities.

Founder Uday Kiran Sista explains, “We’re not just selling homes, we’re making homeownership accessible by building at cost price, giving middle-class families a real chance to own a home without financial strain.”

Hamaara: A New Model for Homeownership

Hamaara was founded by IT engineers who faced the challenges of Silicon Valley’s high housing costs. Their vision is simple: make homeownership affordable for middle-class families by building at cost price. But Hamaara is more than real estate—it’s a movement. The company has grown into three additional verticals: Hamaara Foods, Tiny Classroom, and Hamaara Technology.

These initiatives help families thrive in all areas of life. Hamaara Foods supports budding restaurateurs, Tiny Classroom provides personalized education for kids with unique needs, and Hamaara Technology fosters innovation. Together, these ventures build a brighter, more inclusive future for hard-working families.