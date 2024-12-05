PUMA Reveals Bold New Look for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

PUMA has revealed a bold new look for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Takeaway Points

What did PUMA reveal?

PUMA, a global sports company, on Thursday announced an exciting new chapter in its partnership with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. As the team prepares for the upcoming season of Formula E, it’s not only a bold new look for the Porsche 99X Electric, but the team will unveil a fresh new look, courtesy of PUMA’s state of the art apparel.

From pitcrew to drivers, every apparel has been designed to blend style and comfort with high performance—a perfect reflection of both brands’ passion for pushing the boundaries on and off the track, the company said in a statement.

Thomas Josnik, Vice President of Motorsport at PUMA, said, “Our long-standing partnership with Porsche has been an incredible journey of shared values and mutual passion for excellence. With this new collection, we’re not just providing apparel; we’re delivering a statement of innovation and forward-thinking design that aligns perfectly with the electrifying spirit of Formula E.”

When will the fans see the new-look apparel?

PUMA said that the fans will have a chance to see the new-look apparel when the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team takes to the track for the first time this season for the Brazilian E-Prix.

PUMA and AC MILAN Celebrate 125 years of the ROSSONERI

PUMA also said on Thursday that it is celebrating the highly anticipated 125th Anniversary kit with AC Milan, a celebration of Rossoneri heritage and innovation, designed by fans and crafted for greatness. Voted on by loyal AC Milan supporters through an immersive competition, the new kit embodies the timeless style and Milanismo spirit that the club has championed since its founding in 1899.

Franco Baresi, AC Milan Honorary Vice President, commented, “This jersey is a reflection of AC Milan’s soul – its passion, its history, and the vision for its future. As someone who has proudly represented this Club for 50 years in many different roles, this milestone represents a moment of celebration and unity for the entire Rossoneri family. The 125th Anniversary is a testament to the values and spirit that make AC Milan extraordinary, and this kit is a beautiful way to honour our journey while celebrating the unwavering bond with our fans.”

Marco Mueller, PUMA’s Senior Director of Product Line Management Teamsport, said, “The 125th Anniversary kit is not only a celebration of AC Milan’s past but also a tribute to the unwavering passion of its fans. We’re honored to have worked with the Rossoneri faithful to create something that’s not only a piece of football history but also designed for performance and pride.”

Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan, remarked, “This kit is more than just a jersey – it’s a testament to the bond between AC Milan and its fans and to the strong partnership between our Club and PUMA. To have our supporters play such a vital role in its creation underlines our commitment to placing them at the heart of everything we do. “