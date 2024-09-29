Public Speaking Anxiety: Practical Steps to Overcome Fear and Build Confidence

Public speaking is one of the most common phobias that people deal with. According to recent studies, it has been identified that over 75% of people deal with it. If you are one of them, you should take appropriate measures to overcome public speaking anxiety as soon as possible. It can benefit you in every aspect of your life. That’s where public speaking training can help you.

Understand Why You Feel Anxious

First, recognize that some level of nervousness before public speaking is completely normal. Audiences can seem intimidating at first. When we have to speak in front of others, our brains release stress hormones associated with our evolutionary “fight or flight” response. Understanding the science behind your anxiety makes it less mysterious and scary.

Additionally, keep in mind that most audiences want the speaker to succeed. They are rooting for an interesting, enjoyable presentation rather than hoping you’ll fail. Remind yourself that any small mistakes you make likely won’t even register with the audience. Their focus is mainly on the message rather than your verbal stumbles.

Practice…A Lot

As the old saying goes, practice makes perfect. The more experience you gain speaking to groups, the more confidence you’ll have. Seek out opportunities to speak up during classes, meetings, community events, or conversations. Analyse what went well or needs improvement each time. Practise your upcoming speeches extensively – not just reading your script but saying it out loud and with the planned inflection multiple times. Videotape yourself and watch it back, making tweaks accordingly. The more second-nature the speech becomes, the less intimidating delivering it will feel.

Visualise Giving a Great Speech

Mental rehearsal is used effectively by athletes, performers, and public speakers to visualise desired outcomes. Find a quiet place, close your eyes and imagine yourself effortlessly delivering your speech from start to finish in a compelling, smooth manner. Picture the audience nodding, smiling, even chuckling when appropriate. Envision the ovation at the end. Visualisation provides positive reinforcement to your brain and helps reframe public speaking from terrifying to exciting.

Get Comfortable with the Environment

If possible, visit the location where you will deliver your speech and familiarise yourself with the stage, lectern, microphone and any audiovisual equipment needed. Adjust the height of the mic and lectern to your comfort. Walk around the stage area and stand where you will deliver your speech. This simple act reduces some of the unfamiliarity that can feed into nervousness. If you won’t have the opportunity for an advance visit, arrive early so you can get acclimated.

Use Relaxation Techniques

When anxiety surfaces before or during a speech, relaxation techniques can help calm an accelerated heart rate and settle a nervous stomach. Take some slow deep breaths, imagining the tension draining from your body on the exhale. Repeat positive affirmations like “I am calm and confident”. Give your body a quick scan, relaxing any tightness in the jaw, neck, shoulders, or clenched hands. Use mindfulness to bring your focus to the present moment rather than racing negative thoughts.

Connect with the Audience

While preparation is crucial, don’t get so focused on reading your speech or memorising every word that you neglect to make eye contact with the audience. Gazing only at your notes or the back wall disconnects you from the listeners.

Spend as much time looking at audience members as possible. Smile and project energy and enthusiasm through your facial expressions, gestures, and tone of voice. The audience will mirror the passion, positivity and confidence they see from you. For larger crowds, pick out friendly faces to make brief eye contact with the area around the room. This simple act triggers engagement that diffuses anxiety. Speaker Training will help you in that.

