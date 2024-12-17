PSG and Matchain Unveil Joint Innovation Studio: Leading the Future of Web3 in Sports

Paris, France — 17/12/2024 — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the world’s most iconic football clubs, and Matchain, a pioneering blockchain platform specializing in AI and decentralized identity (DID) solutions, proudly announce the launch of the Joint Innovations Studio (JIS).

This one-of-a-kind collaboration is designed to transform PSG’s digital ecosystem, leveraging cutting-edge blockchain, AI, and decentralized technologies to create secure, personalized, and interactive solutions that engage PSG’s global community of over 500 million fans while supporting partners and operational teams.

Unlocking a New Era in Sports Technology

The Joint Innovation Studio (JIS) is redefining sports technology by merging PSG’s global influence with Matchain’s blockchain expertise to create a secure, personalized, and interactive ecosystem. Going beyond fan engagement, the JIS bridges Web2 and Web3 integrating PSG’s strategies with innovative Web3 solutions.

Key highlights of the Joint Innovations Studio include:



– Decentralized Identity Solutions (DID): Empowering the Club and fans to engage and control their data together while ensuring privacy and security.

– Digital Collectibles: Launching exclusive digital assets, including digital jerseys, iconic match highlights, and historical PSG moments.

– Collaborative Ecosystem: Encouraging open innovation including internal ideas and participation, third-party contributions and partnerships to foster bold, diverse innovations that align with PSG’s vision for the future of sports tech.

Why This Partnership is a Game-Changer

First of Its Kind : A trailblazing collaboration between a major football club and a decentralized identity (DID) and AI solution company, setting the stage for future innovations in sports-tech. Fan Empowerment: Transforming passive spectators into co-creators and decision-makers within a decentralized, secure data ecosystem. Scalable Data and AI Innovations: Developing practical Data and AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with PSG’s established systems, enabling a collaborative approach that enhances efficiency and scalability.

An Inclusive Vision



PSG and Matchain are dedicated to making innovation accessible to everyone, regardless of their familiarity with blockchain or Web3 technologies. The Joint Innovations Studio is designed to provide user-friendly, seamless experiences, ensuring that PSG’s global fanbase can fully enjoy these technological advancements.

A Collaborative Opportunity

Operating from PSG’s Paris headquarters, the Joint Innovation Studio will serve as a global hub for collaboration with Web3 pioneers, cross-industry partners, and third-party innovators. By fostering an open ecosystem and encouraging diverse and bold innovations, PSG and Matchain are setting the stage for a future where sports and technology converge solving business problems.

Par Helgosson, Head of PSG Labs:

“PSG has always been a pioneer in embracing cutting-edge technologies to connect with our fans and ecosystem. The Joint Innovations Studio is a natural step forward on our innovation journey, now defining how innovation is captured, created, built and delivered in a secure, and personalized way, together with Matchain’s expertise.”

Petrix Barbosa, CEO of Matchain:

“Partnering with PSG allows us to showcase how Web3 technologies can transform industries. This collaboration represents a future where fans are empowered, and their engagement with the club is more meaningful than ever.”

This collaboration with Matchain reinforces PSG’s position as one of the most innovative clubs in sports, setting a new benchmark for digital innovation.



For inquiries, please contact:

JIS@matchain.org