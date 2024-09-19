Proven Strategies to Scale Your Ecommerce Business in 2024 and Beyond

Ecommerce keeps on expanding every year. Besides, according to the previously mentioned sales data, the proportion of ecommerce sales was only 13% in the third quarter of 2021.

What do these numbers means? That trend is not changing anytime soon, which is why mastering how to scale an ecommerce business is more relevant today than ever.

Many a time, people do not distinguish between the scaling of an online business and the growing of an online business. So, what’s the difference?

Business growth on the other hand means more sales through employing more manpower, capital expenditure and product offering. In this regard the business expands in size but it does not necessarily mean that it will start making profits.

While on the opposite end, the term used to describe the process of generating more revenues but with little cost implications is scaling. In other words, there is a direct relationship where, for instance, you achieve more revenues with the overhead costs remaining almost constant.

For an online store owner, the idea of a higher turnover is always beneficial, which means you should aim at scaling.

How to scale your ecommerce business:

1. Implement automation

Coming up with the growth of a business requires a lot of hard work. It isn’t uncommon to see yourself dedicating more time on some of the tasks keeping other tasks untouched.

That is the role of Automation when it comes to the management of an ecommerce; it comes in to assist you to cut down the time as well as the energy which you would have used in doing so many activities. When you automate things, you save on resources and time enabling someone to focus on other important activities such as strategizing on content or marketing plans. All at best, automation take the scene for selling more.

to reach your customers, you can employ the features in Maropost that include the following; Welcome, Online discounts, Surveys, Abandoned carts, Re-engagement.

2. Offer free shipping

Free shipping is one of the major considerations that consumers have to make when choosing them store to purchase from. Every customer has an olfactory sense of free shipping and they will do anything to get to it.

According to a research by Baymard Institute, the greatest contributor to the dropout of most (49% of) customers is the accommodation costs, tax, and other fees, which are not foreseen during the purchase.

Here’s the thing: do not hide, or delay, putting up information concerning shipping costs and other charges thereafter. Make use of the information within the product description. Other factors that could also be adored are ensuring that the customer pays for the goods and not the shipping so as to reduce instances of abounded cart.

But above all, make sure that product gets to the consumer on time. It emerged that 19 % of the customers are most likely to leave the cart due to slow delivery.

3. Ensure that the website is swift in their loading and easy to find your way around.

Can you remember the last time you went to a site in search of certain product only to spend most of your time searching for the product? What measures did you take after the website’s and performance once you understood that the site was unresponsive, clumsy and the product was hard to locate?

Here’s the deal: it it means that while having a good site might not significantly increase sales, having a bad site is likely to decrease it. However, a poorly designed site may provide a bad first impression to your hungry traffic, who you have invested time and money to market the website and its products.

You can turn that around with page builders such as Elementor which ensures the creation of product pages with a good loading speed and compelling call to action buttons that grab the attention of the visitors.

4. Get a boost on customer service experience

This is one of the most basic aspects when many people discuss the issue of ‘How can a business be scale?’ Excellent customer experience may lead to increased demand for your products, agreed to advocate for your company, overlooking a previous experience, and reliance on a firm’s brand.

Toward this end, you want to keep customers on your side as an ecommerce business owner, and it’s good to note that poor customer service is among the enormous contributors of customer churn.

If you are wondering how to improve your customer service game, you need to constantly try and master some new strategies. Here are some tips:

Create FAQs page

Offer live chat

Knowledge base page

Include telephone assistance (around the clock)

Use customer satisfaction surveys

Respond promptly

Do not make your customers to repeat themselves

Make your presence on social media platforms and connect well with the customers on these platforms

Also, let’s not forget about making a referral program. As revealed in a survey conducted in 2018, 83% of the Americans said a word-mouth of recommendation from friends or family members makes them talk and buy products.

Referral programs can also be used in a business in order to increase its customer base through word of mouth. They do not care how many times they use it, since this one is one of the best advertising strategies that assist all kinds of companies on a daily basis.

5. Make value more appealing and clearly expressed in the messages of the product.

Quite sometimes if a product is not creating a market, it doesn’t mean it is bad. This might be because the customer is not clear to how he or she will benefit from your product.

That is why when constructing an online store an information about the value of products should be presented in all the places the given products can be seen. Step one – It can therefore be advisable to start with the product descriptions.

Select products that make customers’ lives easier and demonstrate it. This should increase the conversion rate and the sales.

6. Gather feedback and feedback into customers and present back to them

Reviews become part and parcel of the way, we talk about scaling a business online since they play an inevitable role. Results of the Vivipins survey indicate that the rating or review score is one of the key factors deciding whether the buyer will finalize the purchase of the product. Another fact is that 98% of consumers and customers rely on product reviews before deciding to buy a certain product which on average customers go through 6 to 10 reviews.

Other than influencing the customers’ purchasing decision, reviews also:Other than influencing the customers’ purchasing decision, reviews also:

Increase consumer trust: All consumers will definitely consider purchasing your goods after reading these trusted reviews.

Higher CTRs – This works when a customer is in a dilemma between a yes and no purchase, a number of good quality reviews could change the decision for the better in your favour.

Help you improve customer experience: Customer feedbacks as a source of information that helps in improving the level of the customers. One gets an idea of how customers are conducted, find out what works well, and what does not.

Improve website rankings – Replying to the reviews makes Google understand that customers are important and their opinions needed. Therefore, high-quality and positive customer feedback are very beneficial to a business since the search engine will increase its visibility.

Yes, a typical business needs to have those few positive reviews but they may also end up getting the few negative ones. Indeed, the latter actually helps you learn how to value an ecommerce business by making everything right with the reviewer, and showing everyone that you can and do care about your customers and your products.

These reviews may be removed by the site such as Yelp and therefore customers should be encouraged to write good reviews that contain important details.

Where to Display Reviews

Having ascertained that reviews are important, how should they be presented? Here are several ways:

Post them on Social media networks (ask how it is legal to perform this in your area)

Facebook gives a way to target paid ads and include friends and family in them.

Include them with product pages’ meta description

Use them in your email promotional material

Mention them in videos

Showcase them through badges

By learning how to scale an ecommerce business, you stand to be well positioned as compared to your competitors. As you can readily note, one can achieve growth by expanding sales without having high overheads. Apply these tips to start the process now for your business and soar to the next level.