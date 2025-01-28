PropTechBuzz and US PropTech Council Forge Strategic MoU to Offer GTM Support for PropTech Companies Expanding into the USA

[Delaware] – PropTechBuzz, a leading global platform dedicated to the PropTech industry, has joined forces with the US PropTech Council (USPC), the leading trade association in proptech committed to fostering growth in the U.S. PropTech ecosystem.

Together, they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide go-to-market (GTM) services for PropTech companies aspiring to enter the U.S. market and a slew of other offerings.

This strategic collaboration aims to streamline market entry for PropTech companies from around the world, offering a comprehensive suite of services including market insights, regulatory guidance, business development, networking opportunities, and localized strategies.

By leveraging the combined expertise of PropTechBuzz’s global reach and the USPC’s deep-rooted knowledge of the U.S. market, this initiative will empower companies to successfully navigate the complexities of US market expansion.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Tailored GTM Support: Development of customized entry strategies to help PropTech companies adapt to the U.S. market landscape including business development.

Regulatory and Compliance Guidance: Resources to navigate the complex regulatory environment for real estate and technology businesses in the U.S.

Industry Networking Opportunities: Access to USPC’s expansive network of industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders.

Thought Leadership: Collaborative efforts to produce market reports, host events, and share insights to educate global PropTech players about opportunities in the U.S.

“With the U.S. being a global hub for the PropTech industry, entering this market can be a

game-changer for emerging companies,” said Ravi Kumar Sapata, CEO of PropTechBuzz. “Our partnership with USPC represents a significant step towards enabling these businesses to achieve global scale.”

Amy Polvado, Chairwoman of USPC, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with PropTechBuzz in helping to bridge the gap between international companies and the dynamic opportunities within the U.S. market.”

This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and international collaboration in the PropTech sector. PropTech companies looking to expand their footprint in the U.S. are invited to explore the tailored services offered under this partnership.

For more information about the MoU and available services, please visit PTB Labs or Proptech Council

About PropTechBuzz

PropTechBuzz is a global ecosystem dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration within the PropTech industry. Through thought leadership, industry insights, and strategic partnerships, PropTechBuzz empowers companies to scale and thrive in the digital real estate ecosystem.

About US PropTech Council (USPC)

The US PropTech Council (USPC) is a leading organization that supports the growth and development of the PropTech industry in the United States. By connecting stakeholders, facilitating market entry, and fostering innovation, USPC plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate technology in the U.S.

