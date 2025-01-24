Promax Digital secures ISO Certification for Earth Exchange

The Promax Digital platform “Earth Exchange” secures its official ISO 14064- 2:2019 solidifying its EARTH EXCHANGE STANDARD

‘The Earth Exchange is a Web3-based platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, provides a tokenized carbon-based loyalty rewards system, distributed through the Lowest Carbon Denominator (LCD) Carbon Offset Instrument that aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG 13).

Promax Digital: a leader in the digital transition

We built our ISO 14064-2 standard for activities relating to carbon-based sequestering of CO₂e combined with credible additionality. By laying the foundational “first 10% baseline” we design, build, monitor and report on removal and reduction programs and projects to



certify that these activities achieve high-integrity outcomes. We work with governments, businesses, and civil society to advance the use of these standards, including through the development of carbon markets. Everything we do is in service of ambitiously scaling voluntary carbon markets – raising awareness for urgent climate action to combat climate change and its impacts, focusing the program on key targets. Our key targets aim to address climate change through mitigation, adaptation, additionality and promoting global cooperation and achieving gender equality. The Earth Exchange is owned and operated by Promax Digital Assets Group Limited headquartered in Abu Dhabi – U.A.E.

EARTH EXCHANGE MISSION – The Problem We Seek to Solve:

The Earth Exchange seeks to meet the climate challenge by delivering large-scale, near- term impact through focusing on a thoughtful, science-based carbon sequestering program that addresses the initial barriers preventing project developers and landowners from participating in the carbon market. Our goal is to enable widespread, equitable participation via jumpstarting qualified projects by focusing exclusively on the first 10% of measurable CO₂e and bringing the highest quality carbon offset credits to the market.

These credits provide direct benefits to landowners and carbon project developers and

give carbon buyers confidence that they’re creating real climate impact.

The Earth Exchange’s mandate is to establish the first level of underwriting for the first 10% of carbon-based sequestering of CO₂e reduction and removal for eligible projects. The EEX program believes that if you do not start with a solid foundation, it is impossible to build a solid structure on top. Using this metaphor, we have begun laying the foundation for the stringent scientific and complex carbon underwriting structures to be layered on top of the EEX program standard. Keeping only the first 10% affects greater understanding and adoption and, in turn, starts to truly scale the voluntary carbon market which is desperately needed now.

As Declared by H.E. Louai Mohamed Ali, the Group President of Promax United, and Preferred Partners. “Earth Exchange” is just one of our digital platforms in the arsenal of Promax United family of companies, crafted to positively address global climate change by

incorporating innovative technology to engaging civil societies around the globe in participation of effecting real change now.

As quoted by His Excellency Vivek Varma – Group CEO – Investments & Finance, “PROMAX United stands as a testament to dynamic business innovation, driving success across a myriad of industries globally. Its commitment to pioneering solutions reflects its dedication to shaping sustainable future & environmental awareness. Furthermore, Promax United & its Preferred Partners are working in many countries, boosting the economy & sketching a successful story for the people of each country and their governments along with our partners in creating generational wealth.”



As quoted by Paul Barlow – CEO Prolifq. “We at Prolifq see the Earth Exchange project as an opportunity to have every global citizen of the planet become involved in combating climate change. Partnering with Promax to raise awareness and distribute EEX products is a next level opportunity for Prolifq and our growing number of associates. We not only see the ability to be proactive about saving our planet, but through involving greater numbers of global members of society we can become more environmentally and financially

progressive.”

About Promax United LLC: a global innovator

Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Promax United LLC is a dynamic conglomerate led by His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, with visionary leadership from His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali, group president of Promax United. As a pioneer in business innovation, Promax Group delivers indispensable tools for success across diverse sectors, including – Banking and Finance, Capital Management, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics and transportation, Sustainability and Environmental Services, Digital Technology, Security, Real Estate, Media, Humanitarian and Community Services.

Through its forward-thinking initiatives, Promax United continues to redefine industries and drive sustainable, impactful solutions on a global scale.

About Prolifq:

Prolifq is a global community initiative designed to promote personal prosperity in conjunction with global sustainability. Prolifq’s innovative products and services are designed to bring abundance into your life, connect you to a global community, and contribute to global well-being.

Prolifq isn’t just a platform—it’s a movement designed to empower you with the tools,

support, and community needed to turn your goals into meaningful results. Whether it’s unlocking your personal growth, building genuine connections, or contributing to global change, Prolifq helps you take charge of your future and create a legacy that matters.

