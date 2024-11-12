Prodapt teams up with Temporal to empower resilient enterprise app development.

Prodapt has teamed up with Temporal to empower resilient enterprise app development.

Prodapt Teams Up with Temporal

Prodapt, a leading provider of consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the telecom and technology industry, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Temporal to streamline and accelerate the software development lifecycle for enterprises. Temporal is a durable execution platform pioneering custom software development that increases throughput efficiency of complex processes​, ​custom products​,​ and greatly simplifies distributed systems.

Samar Abbas, CEO of Temporal Technologies, said, “Temporal is excited about the opportunities this partnership with Prodapt presents. Together, we will bring the innovation, simplicity, and modernization necessary to the largest Telcos in the world, and many other global enterprises, to scale AI outcomes faster.”

Manish Vyas, MD & CEO, Prodapt, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Temporal and supercharge software development & deployment for our client workflows. There is a growing need to innovate with AI and deliver disruptive services faster, while optimizing operations with lean teams. Prodapt’s deep transformation expertise and AI-first approach will combine with Temporal’s open-source software platform, creating a compelling solution to deliver these outcomes for our customers.”

With Temporal, Prodapt will help clients speed up software delivery, build resilience through insights into app performance, and deliver improved experiences to their customers, Prodapt said.

About Temporal

Temporal is an Open-Source Durable Execution solution that abstracts away the complexity of building scalable, distributed applications and lets developers focus on what matters – delivering reliable applications, faster. It improves meaningful engineering metrics that are directly tied to revenue, like development velocity and system reliability, and allows you to track every step of every application execution, so you gain valuable insight into your business. Temporal Cloud provides a managed service backed by the originators of the project. It has been adopted by thousands for mission-critical applications, including Snap, Hashicorp, Alaska Airlines, Nvidia, and Brex.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest specialized player in the Connectedness industry. As an AI-first strategic technology partner, Prodapt provides consulting, business reengineering, and managed services for the largest telecom and tech enterprises building networks and digital experiences of tomorrow. Prodapt has been recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider.

Connecting 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices across the globe, Prodapt’s clients include Google, Amazon, PayPal, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 32,000 people across 80+ locations globally.