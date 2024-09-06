ProAmpac Secured Three Honors at the 2024 AmeriStar Awards.

ProAmpac has secured three honors at the 2024 AmeriStar Awards.

Takeaway Points

ProAmpac Secures Three Honors at the 2024 AmeriStar Awards

It secured two wins in the Sustainable Packaging category.

ProAmpac’s second award-winning innovation, the ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Series, offers superior robustness and a premium natural look for packing organic potatoes.

ProAmpac Trio Honors.

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, said on Thursday it was recognized at the 2024 AmeriStar Awards, securing two wins in the Sustainable Packaging category and contributing to a third recognition for an innovative e-commerce solution. The accolades showcase ProAmpac’s dedication to sustainability and innovation with the RAP Sandwich Wedge for Sammi’s, RP-1000 Paper Series for Marks & Spencer’s organic potatoes, and the insulated paper bag known as FiberCool.

Chad Murdock, president of the fiber division at ProAmpac, said, “The recognition at the AmeriStar Awards reflects our relentless pursuit of innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. We’re honored to have our efforts acknowledged, especially as we continue to advance in areas like fiberization of packaging that contribute to a more circular economy future.”

Lynsey Maddison, director of product development at ProAmpac, said, “Our technical team is at the forefront of fiber packaging innovation across diverse markets. We are committed to advancing these technologies to help our customers achieve more sustainable packaging solutions. As we continue to explore new applications and improvements, our goal remains to drive impactful, eco-friendly advancements in the industry.”

According to the report, ProAmpac’s second award-winning innovation, the ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Series, offers superior robustness and a premium natural look for packing organic potatoes. This fully recyclable packaging has premium sealant technology for running at rate on high-speed form-fill-seal equipment and is curbside recyclable in the UK, while also being FSC-certified for responsible sourcing.

To add to these two awards, ProAmpac contributed to a win in the Packaging that Saves Food category with the ProActive Recyclable FiberCool, an insulated paper bag for e-commerce delivery, the company said.

Ray Recchia, global innovation manager at ProAmpac, commented, “Our work on FiberCool exemplifies how we can innovate to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging without compromising on performance. By improving thermal insulation, we help reduce food spoilage and waste, giving customers more flexibility with their groceries after delivery.”

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).