Prince of Umueri HRH Ikeobi Daniel Ekwevi II: Championing Economic Growth and Diversity in the Igbo Community

Prince Ikeobi Daniel Ekwevi II, the distinguished Prince of Umueri and descendant of the royal family of Umueri, stands as a beacon of economic growth and diversity within the Igbo community. Known for his entrepreneurial vision and commitment to sustainable development, Ekwevi’s contributions transcend the boundaries of his heritage, positioning him as a prominent figure in business and a dedicated advocate for cultural and economic advancement.

A Legacy Rooted in Tradition and Progress

As a direct descendant of Antiqity Eri, the originator of the Igbo tribe, Ekwevi embodies the values and entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo people—recognized for their business acumen and financial success. From a young age, Ekwevi understood the importance of preserving his culture while advancing his community through modern economic ventures. Today, as the Technology Chairman of Curb Consulting Ventures, an IT development and asset management firm, he is a driving force behind cutting-edge technological innovations and sustainable economic growth.

Supporting Infrastructure Development

One of Ekwevi’s most impactful contributions to his community has been his role in the development of the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Anambra State. Inaugurated in 2021, the airport has already become an essential part of the region’s economic infrastructure, facilitating over 4,000 flights and welcoming 250,000 passengers within its initial years of operation. The airport has also created over 500 direct jobs, furthering Ekwevi’s mission to transform Anambra into a key commercial hub in Nigeria. This project has attracted significant investment, reinforcing Ekwevi’s vision for the future—a region that thrives through robust economic growth, connectivity, and innovation.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

Beyond his business accomplishments, Ekwevi is deeply committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the industries he influences. His approach to entrepreneurship is rooted in creating an environment where innovation can flourish and where equal opportunities are available for all. Through his ventures and support for entrepreneurial initiatives, he works to level the playing field, helping to create a more inclusive society that reflects the values of equity and opportunity. His contributions help pave the way for future generations of Igbo entrepreneurs, reinforcing the tribe’s legacy of economic resilience.

Championing the Igbo Tribe’s Cultural and Economic Influence

The Igbo tribe has long been known for its strong business instincts, and Ekwevi continues to celebrate and build on this legacy. From the likes of Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Arthur Eze to the entrepreneurial achievements of countless others, the Igbo community has contributed immensely to the economic landscape of Nigeria and Africa. Ekwevi’s work supports sustainable development in the region, recognizing the importance of leveraging Nigeria’s natural resources—such as oil and gas—responsibly to create lasting economic benefits for his community and beyond.

Ekwevi also advocates for environmental conservation, ensuring that growth is balanced with ecological responsibility. His leadership in both business and social causes exemplifies the role of the Igbo people as key players in the global economy.

A Vision for the Future

Prince Ikeobi Daniel Ekwevi II continues to work tirelessly to elevate the Igbo community and contribute to the broader African economic landscape. His efforts are not just about building infrastructure or increasing economic output—they’re about creating a legacy of prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. As a visionary leader, he understands that true economic progress is one that benefits everyone, from the grassroots to the top tiers of society.

With his vision for the future, Ekwevi hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders who will continue his work, ensuring that the Igbo community remains a powerful force in global commerce, culture, and sustainability.

A Legacy of Leadership and Vision

As the Prince of Umueri, HRH Ikeobi Daniel Ekwevi II continues to break new ground in economic development, championing diversity and inclusion in all that he does. His contributions to the growth of his community and the larger Igbo tribe demonstrate the enduring power of cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and social responsibility. With his continued success, Ekwevi is undoubtedly a transformative leader—one who will leave a lasting impact on his community and the broader world.

To learn more about his work, visit Curb Consulting Ventures or connect with him on Instagram at @ikeobi.