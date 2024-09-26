Preparing for The Changes of Tomorrow with Custom Skills Based Training

Around the globe, technological changes and advancements have forever altered the landscape of our society. Especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, industry changes have become the norm. This has left many professionals in need of learning to adapt as quickly as their industries have changed. Equipping employees to do this is the driving force behind many modern business initiatives. The main solution to tackling this is incorporating custom learning and development programs for all levels of employees.

The Rise of Skills Based Training

Custom, skills-based training is a program that can be implemented at every level of a company. They are sessions that employees can partake in to learn, grow, and reach new heights in their current position in order to better serve the greater organization. These programs are tailored to the needs of the company, so they remain relevant and worthwhile for all who take and create them. Since their conception, these learning and development programs have been shown to be able to enhance employee skills and expand employee knowledge bases. These two key results ultimately improve bottom-line profits as well.

Another important byproduct of implementing custom training in the workplace is employee satisfaction. Studies on the topic have shown that 76% of employees report feeling more likely to stay with a company that offers continuous training. Therefore, not only are these solutions viable for producing performance-based results, but they also contribute to the positive experiences of the employees.

Unfortunately, there is still work to be done in terms of fully implementing these trainings across the board. Without proper solutions in place, over 60% of leaders aren’t fully prepared to respond to new technology and talent challenges. In addition, over 40% of C-Suite leaders admit that skill shortages hold back their ability to effectively respond to change. They are in dire need of guidance that will allow them to remain competitive and agile in a very mobile world. This is where custom training finds its niche and works its magic.

Keeping in mind how many leaders still have yet to implement these solutions, it is more important now than ever to showcase all of the benefits that they can bring to the table. First, the most popular of these training on the market are integrated with artificial intelligence. This allows them to remain ahead of the competition in terms of versatility while driving human-centred success.

What Training Brings to the Marketplace

The most prominent solutions on the market are high quality, customizable, cost-effective, and rapidly developed. First, they are tailored to market research with a global perspective in mind. Using AI to ensure the most robust solutions are provided to the client, these trainings allow for the user to take the skills they have learned during the program and apply them far beyond. This means elsewhere within their role or in the real world, increasing the value exponentially.

In terms of cost, the best skills based training solutions on the market have been built to beat or match the current market training pricing, keeping them competitive against potential other models. Finally, they are rapidly developed, meaning that leaders need not wait more than just a few weeks to put these plans into motion. The most competitive training developers in the industry are proficient in creating educational content on any topic in a short period of time. This fast development paves the way for fast implementation and quicker results.

The benefits of these trainings speak for themselves, producing tangible and measurable results from both a business and an employee standpoint. These solutions not only offer customizable training but also customizable metrics and reporting to easily track progress and ROI. In terms of keeping employees satisfied, having these programs available to workers attracts top talent. Not only is there an improved employee retention rate, but job satisfaction is also increased through investment in professional development. Finally, properly training employees and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed eliminates skill gaps. Employees can gain knowledge in a subject area and can continue to deepen that expertise through sequenced learning opportunities.

Summing up

In our ever-changing world, business leaders around the world can rely on custom training programs to guide them through the unknown of tomorrow. With employee satisfaction reaching new heights, the possibilities are endless for success in industries around the globe, regardless of what the next decade throws our way.