Poolking to Showcase Cutting-Edge Pool Equipment at Piscine Global Europe 2024

Lyon, France – Poolking, a global leader in innovative pool equipment, is thrilled to announce its participation in Piscine Global Europe 2024, scheduled from November 19th to 22nd at the Eurexpo Exhibition Center. This premier international event, known for uniting pool and spa industry professionals worldwide, offers Poolking a platform to highlight its latest advancements in filtration technology and sustainable pool care solutions.

Visitors are welcome to explore Poolking’s offerings at Booth 6H114, where the team will demonstrate the quality, reliability, and eco-friendly benefits of their products.

Highlighting Advanced Sand Filters

At this year’s Piscine Global, Poolking will feature its robust line of sand filters, engineered for optimal filtration efficiency and durability across various pool environments:

Plastic Sand Filters: Lightweight and durable, ideal for residential pools requiring effective, straightforward filtration.

Fiberglass Sand Filters: Built for resilience under high pressure, these filters are suited for both residential and commercial settings.

Laminated Sand Filters: Designed for durability, offering a premium solution for large, heavily used pools.

Each filter in the Poolking line supports superior water clarity, lowers maintenance needs, and promotes environmentally friendly water management practices.

Introducing the New Salt Chlorinator

In addition to sand filters, Poolking proudly unveils its latest innovation—the Salt Chlorinator. This advanced system transforms salt into natural chlorine, ensuring a low-maintenance, sustainable approach to pool care. The salt chlorinator not only simplifies pool maintenance but also provides a softer, gentler swimming experience by reducing reliance on harsh chemicals.

Engage with Poolking at Piscine Global

“Our team eagerly anticipates engaging with pool industry experts and exploring the future of sustainable pool technology,” said Mr. He, Director of Poolking. “We remain dedicated to offering high-quality, innovative, and eco-conscious products that meet the diverse needs of residential and commercial pool owners alike. This year, we’re proud to introduce solutions that boost pool performance while supporting environmental responsibility.”

Visit Poolking at Booth 6H114

Poolking invites all attendees to stop by Booth 6H114 to discover the latest in pool technology. Our team will be on hand to provide detailed information, answer questions, and discuss how Poolking’s solutions can benefit pool professionals globally.

About Poolking:

Poolking is committed to providing exceptional pool equipment that blends quality, cutting-edge innovation, and a focus on environmental sustainability. Our extensive product range is designed to elevate the pool experience for both residential and commercial clients, ensuring reliability and performance at every level. With a strong emphasis on durability and energy efficiency, our products not only enhance water quality but also reduce operational costs. Poolking’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in our robust after-sales support, expert guidance, and continuous advancements to meet evolving industry standards. Whether you’re building a new pool or upgrading an existing one, Poolking’s products offer a seamless blend of technology and sustainability, tailored to meet the unique needs of every customer.

For more details on Poolking’s offerings and innovations, please visit www.poolking.co.

