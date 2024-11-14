Poolking to Showcase Cutting-Edge Pool Equipment at Piscine Global Europe 2024

November 19-22, 2024 | Lyon, France – Booth 6H114
Lyon, France – Poolking, a global leader in innovative pool equipment, is thrilled to announce its participation in Piscine Global Europe 2024, scheduled from November 19th to 22nd at the Eurexpo Exhibition Center. This premier international event, known for uniting pool and spa industry professionals worldwide, offers Poolking a platform to highlight its latest advancements in filtration technology and sustainable pool care solutions.
Visitors are welcome to explore Poolking’s offerings at Booth 6H114, where the team will demonstrate the quality, reliability, and eco-friendly benefits of their products.
Highlighting Advanced Sand Filters
At this year’s Piscine Global, Poolking will feature its robust line of sand filters, engineered for optimal filtration efficiency and durability across various pool environments:
- Plastic Sand Filters: Lightweight and durable, ideal for residential pools requiring effective, straightforward filtration.
- Fiberglass Sand Filters: Built for resilience under high pressure, these filters are suited for both residential and commercial settings.
- Laminated Sand Filters: Designed for durability, offering a premium solution for large, heavily used pools.
Each filter in the Poolking line supports superior water clarity, lowers maintenance needs, and promotes environmentally friendly water management practices.
Introducing the New Salt Chlorinator
In addition to sand filters, Poolking proudly unveils its latest innovation—the Salt Chlorinator. This advanced system transforms salt into natural chlorine, ensuring a low-maintenance, sustainable approach to pool care. The salt chlorinator not only simplifies pool maintenance but also provides a softer, gentler swimming experience by reducing reliance on harsh chemicals.
Engage with Poolking at Piscine Global
“Our team eagerly anticipates engaging with pool industry experts and exploring the future of sustainable pool technology,” said Mr. He, Director of Poolking. “We remain dedicated to offering high-quality, innovative, and eco-conscious products that meet the diverse needs of residential and commercial pool owners alike. This year, we’re proud to introduce solutions that boost pool performance while supporting environmental responsibility.”
Visit Poolking at Booth 6H114
Poolking invites all attendees to stop by Booth 6H114 to discover the latest in pool technology. Our team will be on hand to provide detailed information, answer questions, and discuss how Poolking’s solutions can benefit pool professionals globally.
About Poolking:
For more details on Poolking’s offerings and innovations, please visit www.poolking.co.
