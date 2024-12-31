Polygon And Arbitrum Future Outlook VS Presale Sensation Rollblock

What happened to Ethereum speed chains? While most other altcoins have delivered triple-digit returns year-to-date, polygon and Arbitrum are reeling in double-digit losses.

Even the new crypto presale Rollblock (RBLK) has beaten POL and ARB hands down after posting a jaw-dropping 340% presale jot in 2024! Let’s examine why crypto analysts believe RBLK will continue bashing these Ethereum scaling solutions in 2025.

Rollblock (RBLK): A new crypto presale gem with 50x potential

The Rollblock GambleFi protocol is attracting Gen Z betters and other gaming enthusiasts with advanced AI betting strategies, copy-betting players initiatives, and transparent on-chain analytics of all player activity.

The platform’s hybrid infrastructure model crypto casino is packed with over 1,000+ games and a myriad of live sports events that users can wager on with 20+ cryptocurrencies. The iGaming juggernaut has now increased its gaming revenue significantly thanks to its innovative crypto-betting solutions.

But it’s on the investment side where RBLK beats ARB and POL effortlessly. This emerging iGaming kingpin pays a weekly dividend to investors from a share of its profits, with token holders receiving up to 30% APY in passive income!

The prospect gets even more bullish if you consider RBLK’s growth potential. At the center of the $540 billion gambling market, RBLK’s market cap is expected to roll into the billions as Rollbock develops into a multi-billion gambling protocol.

Rollbock’s solid fundamentals have left market pundits touting RBLK as the new crypto gem set to trounce ARB and POL with an 880% presale surge, followed by a potential 50x explosion once it launches in the open market.

Polygon (POL) retreats to weekly support

POL reached a high of $0.76 recently but has been bleeding red, trickling down to weekly support in the $0.4 zone. The bearish wave pushed POL over 13% down monthly, increasing its yearly losses to 50%.

Despite the red streak, the polygon community and analysts aren’t giving up on this Ethereum speed chain. POL community sentiment stood at 86% bullish, with analysts’ predictions showing the altcoin could blast upwards in the coming months.

Per CoinCodex data, POL could jot over 370% to reach a new ATH in the $2.3 zone by Feb 2025. However, that looks like an overshoot, given POL‘s ugly technicals. Realistic investors are taking out positions in the new crypto Rollblock.

Arbitrum (ARB) sinks 14% monthly

In its recent upshot, ARB encountered obstacles at $1.2 and has been tumbling. ARB was down over 14% month-to-date, leaving its holders coping with over 47% yearly losses.

Despite an 87% bullish community sentiment, ARB seemed to face difficulty collecting the liquidity it needs to push up. ARB trades below its 50-day moving average on the daily, meaning the bears are currently in control.

However, CoinCodex ARB price predictions for 2025 inspire some hope. ARB is forecasted to reach a new ATH of $3.7, pulling a 377% potential ROI, which looks dismal compared to RBLK’s prospects.

Load your RBLK bag now

POL and ARB fade before RBLK, which analysts believe might post staggering returns in 2025. Investors have already pumped over $7.8 million into the Rollblock ICO, and tokens are selling out fast at $0.044.

