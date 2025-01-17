Polkadot Rollup, Hyperbridge Extends Initial Relayer Offering After Over 52 Million Tokens Sold

Hyperbridge Extends Token Offering Deadline, Token Generation Event Set for Q1 2025

Following the successful launch of its mainnet and Gateway Token Bridge, Hyperbridge has extended the deadline for its Initial Relayer Offering (IRO) to February 28th, 2025. This decision reflects overwhelming demand, with over 52 million tokens sold out of the total 100 million supply.

The extension creates a limited-time opportunity for new participants to join the Hyperbridge network, with early buyers still eligible for bonuses. This move aims to broaden Hyperbridge’s reach and provide supporters with a final chance to secure their position within the ecosystem.

50% Bonus Already Claimed

Early participants who joined before the initial deadline secured a 50% token bonus, highlighting Hyperbridge’s commitment to rewarding early adoption.

15% Bonus Available

A 15% bonus on token purchases remains available for participants who act quickly.

“We’ve been thrilled by the incredible support from our community so far,” said Seun Lanlege, Founder of Polytope Labs. “Selling over 52 million tokens is a major milestone, and with the extension, we’re excited to welcome even more relayers into the Hyperbridge network before our Token Generation Event in Q1.”

Hyperbridge’s mainnet launch is a significant step in advancing blockchain interoperability. The protocol integrates with various ecosystems, including Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, zkVerify, Gnosis, Bifrost, and others.

The Gateway Token Bridge, now live, facilitates secure and scalable cross-chain token transfers, messaging, and state queries. These integrations position Hyperbridge as a leader in driving the development of cross-chain applications.

With the Token Generation Event scheduled for Q1 2025, IRO participants will be among the first to receive their tokens, unlocking the potential to actively engage with the protocol.

Powered by advanced zk-technology, Hyperbridge emphasizes security and scalability, enabling rapid adoption across major blockchain ecosystems. Its hub model attracts developers, DAOs, and DeFi projects seeking reliable cross-chain solutions.

Regarding the utility of the Hyperbridge token, $BRIDGE, a minimal BRIDGE token fee is required for transactions, including cross-chain messages, storage queries, and state reads. Transaction fees collected are reinvested to fund incentives and rewards for relayers and block producers, ensuring the token operates with zero inflation. Additionally, the token is essential for governance within the ecosystem.

About Hyperbridge

Hyperbridge is a cryptoeconomic coprocessor for secure, verifiable interoperability powered by consensus and storage proofs. Known as the HTTPS of blockchain interoperability, Hyperbridge provides developers with on-chain and off-chain SDKs for securely sending cross-chain messages (POST requests) and reading on-chain storage (GET requests).

About Polytope Labs



Polytope Labs is a team of researchers and engineers founded by core developers of Ethereum, Polkadot, and IBC. The collective focuses on addressing fundamental infrastructure challenges such as interoperability, scalability, and privacy, which continue to hinder the crypto industry. The team is dedicated to advancing decentralized technologies, believing Web3 represents the next evolution of the internet.

