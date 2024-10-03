Polkadot and Chainlink Rally Amid Cross-Chain Developments, While Lunex Network’s Presale Shows Promising Demand

As Polkadot (DOT) continues to foster interoperability via its multi-chain network and Chainlink (LINK) connects smart contracts to off-chain data via its decentralized oracle network, Lunex Network (LNEX) enters the DeFi space as a protocol that permits users to trade and swap cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains both instantly and anonymously.

Moreover, the Lunex Network presale is already gaining massive investor interest. This is evident by the almost 390M tokens sold and over $476K raised in presale revenue. As the demand for the LNEX token continues to grow, the value of the token is poised to increase accordingly. Meanwhile, post-presale predictions suggest a 1,800% increase.

Lunex Network Attracts Investors with Amazing Features

An Emergen Research prediction suggests that the global decentralized finance platforms market is anticipated to rise by a CAGR of 43.8% to be worth over $507 billion by 2028. Given Lunex Network’s affiliation with this market, only a fraction of the market share in this booming industry will result in a huge pump of the Lunex Network valuation by 2028.

While the DeFi market still faces some challenges that make it difficult for everyday users to access as a result of advanced technology and protocols, Lunex Network presents an easy-to-use platform that offers a decentralized alternative that employs the functionality and ease of centralized platforms.

Presenting over 50,000 currency pairs in just one place, Lunex Network gives users a variety of assets to trade. And not just that, but transactions are carried out with very low fees. Interestingly, with just $0.0013 per token, investors can join the Lunex Network presale as it is still in stage 2. However, the price is expected to increase in less than 2 weeks.

Polkadot Price Makes Higher Highs

Although the Polakdot price consolidated between $4.97 and $4.40 over the past week, which resulted in a non-significant price change over the same period, the altcoin recorded an 8% increase in the past month. After dropping to $3.85 earlier in September, the Polkadot coin began to make higher highs and higher lows due to increased bullish momentum.

But after the Polkadot coin reached the $4.94 threshold, its price was rejected and fell from that point till the altcoin sank below $4.6. Polkadot (DOT) has touched the $4.5 support; meanwhile, bulls are aimed at maintaining the token’s price above this level.

Breaching this level will probably cause Polkadot (DOT) to drop even more, maybe returning to the $4.3 support. However, if the upward pressure gets stronger Polkadot (DOT) could soar towards the $6 mark.

Chainlink Price Rallies

Though there is broad consolidation between $13 and $11.4, the Chainlink price chart shows that the altcoin jumped by around 6% from $11.45 to $12.15 during the past week. Holders still hope, nonetheless, about the Chainlink price future course. Moreover, Chainlink’s (LINK) community attitude stays positive.

On the other hand, Chainlink’s (LINK) price increased about 12% throughout last month. The altcoin has been concurrently making higher highs and lows based on a Chainlink price chart analysis.

Should the bulls keep their pace, Chainlink (LINK) could gather to reach its 2024 high of $21.4 before the year concludes. However, if bears lose steam, then Chainlink (LINK) could fall to the $9.6 support zone.

Lunex Network, Polkadot, and Chainlink Aim For A Rally

As Lunex Network continues to leverage the booming decentralized finance platforms market while presenting hard-to-ignore features and benefits, investors are seen joining this promising platform. Meanwhile, Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) are also displaying positive price movements, leaving holders optimistic.

