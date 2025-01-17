Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash To Be Knocked Out Of Crypto Top 20; This $30M Market Cap Altcoin Is Tipped To Replace Them

Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash are the two top altcoins that are having a tough time in the market recently. Thus, they are now at risk of falling off the list of the 20 highest market cap coins. While people continue to speculate on their respective prospects, a new contender is emerging, named Remittix (RTX). This $30 million market cap altcoin is poised to disrupt the industry by offering a fresh approach to global payments and financial services.

Let’s find out if it really has what it takes to potentially outperform both BCH and DOT as initially suggested.

Polkadot’s Price Slump: DeFi Boost Fails to Impress

On January 10, 2025, blockchain company Bifrost announced that vDOT, the main liquid staking token on Polkadot, is now collateralized on Hydration Money Market. This new feature enables Polkadot users to stake DOT tokens and receive vDOT which they can then use as collateral to borrow more DOT. This initiative is meant to help users find better ways to boost their returns.

This development is indeed expected to positively impact Polkadot as well as its market price. Unfortunately, this did not really happen, as Polkadot’s price still remains bearish. Trading currently at $7.06, DOT has declined by nearly 20% on the monthly charts. Currently sitting on the 18th spot among the top crypto coins by market capitalization, Polkadot’s performance makes it liable to be displaced from the list of the 20 top crypto coins.

Market Cap Warning: BCH Could Lose Top 20 Position Amid Downtrend

Bitcoin Cash, with the current price of $461.69, has been on a downtrend for the past month, dipping by nearly 14%. According to a technical analysis a few days ago, BCH’s price is under pressure, as indicated by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) tool. Both the MACD line and histogram are negative, suggesting continued bearish momentum.

BCH has strong support at $417, marked by the lower Bollinger Band. If it falls below this level, it could drop to around $365. With its current market cap position at 19, some experts think that a further decline in BCH’s price could make it lose its place among the 20 coins with the highest market capitalization.

Remittix: Disrupting Global Finance with PayFi Protocol & Multi-Currency Wallet

Since Remittix started to exist in the digital landscape, it has not stopped striving to take its place among the leaders of the crypto market, potentially knocking out top altcoins like BCH and DOT in the process. The new platform seeks to transform global payments by blending the best of traditional banking with the best features of Blockchain technology.

Remittix is an upcoming leader in cross border payments in the global banking internet, which is worth over $180 trillion. Supporting over 40 currencies and allowing transfers without foreign exchange fees, it serves as a reliable and budget friendly solution to the challenges currently faced with international transactions by the users.

Remittix’s multi currency wallet is one of its best features because it allows you to manage both fiat and crypto assets all in one account. This is particularly beneficial for those who are constantly working with cross border transactions, as it makes management easier and takes away the headaches experienced when trying to manage many different accounts and currencies.

Remittix’s broader vision extends beyond mere convenience; it aims to address the inefficiencies of traditional banking systems and improve access to affordable financial solutions. By employing its modular PayFi protocol, Remittix integrates with existing financial infrastructures, addressing challenges like high fees and limited access to essential financial tools.

As for the current presale, Remittix (RTX) tokens are being offered at an attractive price of $0.0207, having already raised a staggering amount of over $3.2 million. Analysts are buzzing with excitement, projecting nearly a 10-fold price surge by the presale conclusion.

There’s also a promise to reward Lucky presale participants with up to a staggering $250,000 in an ongoing giveaway.

