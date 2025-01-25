PNUT Targets $1.30 As Pudgy Penguin Holders Have Soft Spot For 1 Fuel Presale

PNUT’s start to the year has not been the brightest, as the coin struggles with downturns. Likewise, although there has been a bit of a silver lining in recent hours for the coin, Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) has seen persistent fluctuations. This development appears to prompt PENGU holders to tilt toward a rising asset.

For blockchain users thinking: “Where can I buy cryptocurrencies in 2025 with a promise of 100x returns?” Well, you do not have to think too far because there’s just a project for you. It’s no other than 1Fuel, a blockchain marvel currently in its presale phase. Tokens are currently selling for as low as $0.017, with over $1.4 million generated so far.

Now, 1Fuel (OFT) is more than just hype, yes. But what truly makes it distinctive? Read on to find out.

PNUT and PENGU strive for a rise

PNUT struck its all-time low last November with a valuation of $0.03187. It climbed upwards, hitting a high of $2.44 later on by November 14. However, the coin could not hold on to this valuation, as it dropped to the current price of $0.3484 as of press-time. Yet, there is optimism in certain sections that PNUT will see a bullish run towards the $1 mark.

For Pudgy Penguins, a cultural icon and a face of crypto featured in ETF commercials, the market hasn’t exactly been great. With a 13.69% volatility rate, PENGU recorded its lowest valuation of $0.022545 on January 21, 2025. It has seen a decline of 25.50% in the last 7 days and underperforms the global cryptocurrency market.

While in the last hour (as of the time of writing), it has shown a 2.1% upward trend, more PENGU holders may want to consider the new and bubbling asset: 1Fuel, for chances of steady returns.

Why PNUT and Pudgy Penguin Holders opt for IFuel

The growing interest in 1Fuel isn’t a matter of hype, and it stems from the network’s focus on flexibility and user-friendliness. 1Fuel’s primary goal is to put an end to blockchain challenges and revolutionise how cryptocurrency exchanges are managed.

The 1Fuel model is anchored on decentralized operations; minimal fees and swift transaction processes are guaranteed. 1Fuel seeks to become a sought-after solution, investors are given the chance to access a project with the potential to provide the keys to the many challenges confronting the cryptocurrency industry.

At an affordable rate of $0.017, the 1Fuel token is up for grabs and investors would partake in the network’s staking rewards. Yes, 1Fuel has provisions of 40,000,000 coins allocated for users who stake their 1Fuel tokens. Hence, each stakeholder will get incentives to encourage active participation and long-term investments within the network.

As to the subject of security, all smart contracts used in the 1Fuel ecosystem have been independently verified by credible auditors to ensure the total safeguarding of assets.

Conclusion

Possibilities remain endless in the blockchain; as such PNUT could in due time reach its anticipated $1.30. However, as a holder of this asset, you could also check out the 1Fuel presale for an unbeatable investment opportunity this year.

As a Pudgy Penguins holder or cryptocurrency investor, generally, you should not delay any longer. Still, wondering where you can buy cryptocurrencies at the best rates and incur massive returns? Easy, you already have the answer: it’s 1Fuel.

To Find Out More About The 1Fuel Presale, Use The Links Below:

Website: https://1fuel.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel

Twitter / X: https://x.com/1Fuel_