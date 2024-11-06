Plus Wallet’s Effortless Asset Management & Passive Income; $62.7B Memecoin Boom & Chainlink’s Newest Tools

HTX’s latest report reveals a dramatic resurgence in memecoins, now boasting a market valuation of $62.7 billion. Platforms like Pump.fun and SunPump are launching thousands of new memecoins daily, spotlighting fan-favorites like Dogecoin and newcomers such as POPCAT.

Retail investors are swarming to these easy-entry assets, while innovations like Chainlink’s new Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) enhance blockchain scalability and simplify developer operations, eliminating the need for intricate coding.

In this rapidly growing market, mobile crypto solutions like Plus Wallet provide an effortless route to manage, trade, and profit from multiple blockchains all from one integrated platform.



HTX News: Memecoins Rocket to $62.7B Market Cap!

HTX Exchange’s fresh report highlights a thrilling comeback of memecoins, now estimated at a whopping $62.7 billion. Since their 2021 zenith, memecoins have ascended to a major asset class, attracting new interest and vigorous market engagement.

Platforms like Pump.fun on Solana and SunPump on Tron are propelling thousands of memecoin launches each day, enhancing accessibility and generating substantial revenue. Established tokens like Dogecoin, SHIB, and PEPE remain leaders, yet emerging tokens such as POPCAT and BRETT are quickly climbing the ranks.

Chainlink’s Newest CRE Upgrade

Chainlink has rolled out a groundbreaking upgrade named the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), aimed at boosting blockchain scalability and easing cross-chain operations for developers. The CRE’s modular framework allows developers to integrate only the necessary functions, like blockchain querying or API integration, without requiring deep integration of specialized Chainlink code.

This adaptability lets teams tailor their applications specifically to their needs, enhancing ease of cross-chain interactions. The upgrade also integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), poised to transition to the CRE framework, thereby enhancing its scalability further.

Plus Wallet’s Cross-Chain Innovation Takes Center Stage

Tailored for today’s crypto aficionado, Plus Wallet delivers robust cross-chain functionality straight to mobile devices. Optimized for both iOS and Android, it eradicates the hassle of toggling between multiple platforms or wallets, facilitating seamless asset management and exchanges across various blockchains.

Not just about convenience, Plus Wallet offers lucrative earning mechanisms. Through its dual rewards system, users gain USDT for trading and inviting friends. Each qualifying trade not only reaps rewards but also fosters a passive income stream as invitees engage in their own trades.



With its sleek interface and advantageous reward setup, Plus Wallet redefines managing cryptocurrencies from a mere task to a dynamic opportunity. For mobile users eager to streamline their asset management while capitalizing on daily transactions, Plus Wallet offers a direct, profitable, and accessible solution.

Conclusive Thoughts

As memecoins soar and key crypto platforms like Chainlink advance, Plus Wallet equips everyday crypto enthusiasts to remain engaged in the market.

Its mobile-first approach ensures that users can effortlessly oversee assets, tap into rewards, and leverage the latest market trends—all from their smartphones. For those ready to ride the memecoin wave or delve into cross-chain functionalities, Plus Wallet provides a simple, enriching, and mobile-centric experience.In this rapidly growing market, mobile crypto solutions like Plus Wallet provide an effortless route to manage, trade, and profit from multiple blockchains all from one integrated platform.

Explore Plus Wallet: